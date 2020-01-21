Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: voting, voting and eligibility rules

The voting season of the Hall of Fame is upon us.

This year it has 32 players, including 19 first timers. It is headed by some interesting stories, as usual: How many votes will Derek Jeter get? Will Larry Walker finally make it? What will come from Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens?

FAGAN: Derek Jeter is the only sure thing in the 2020 vote

There are also several underrated players on this year's ballot, including Bobby Abreu, Andy Pettitte and Cliff Lee.

The voting, voting and eligibility rules are available below.

Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot 2020

All WAR numbers are courtesy of Fangraphs.

Player Position Year on the ballot Equipment) PROFESSIONAL WAR Derek Jeter H.H one NYY 73.0 Bobby Abreu FROM one HOU, PHI, NYY, LAA, LAD, NYM 59.8 Josh Beckett SP one FLA, BOS, LAD 36.3 Heath Bell RP one NYM, SDP, MIA, ARI, TBR 9.9 Adam Dunn 1B / OF one CIN, WSH, ARI, CWS, OAK 25.6 Chone Figgins YES one ANA / LAA, MAR, LAD 22.2 Raúl Ibáñez FROM one MAR, KCR, PHI, NYY 19.3 Jose Valverde RP one ARI, HOU, DET, NYM 8.5 Carlos Pena 1 B one TEX, OAK, DET, BOS, TBD / TBR, CHC, KCR 18.9 Brad Penny SP one FLA / MIA, LAD, BOS, SFG, STL, DET 26.7 J.J. Putz RP one MAR, NYM, CWS, ARI 10.2 Brian Roberts 2B one BAL, NYY 29.7 Eric Chavez 3B one OAK, NYY, ARI 37.2 Jason Giambi 1B / DH one OAK, NYY, COL, CLE 49.8 Rafael Furcal YES one ATL, LAD, STL, MIA 33.1 Paul Konerko 1 B one LAD, CWS 24.0 Cliff reads SP one CLE, PHI, MAR 48.2 Alfonso Soriano 2B one NYY, TEX, WSH, CHC 38.9 Todd Helton 1 B two COLUMN 54.9 Andy Pettitte SP two NYY, HOU 68.2 Andruw Jones FROM 3 ATL, LAD, TEX CWS, NYY 67.0 Scott Rolen 3B 3 PHI, STL, TOR, CIN 69.9 Omar Vizquel H.H 3 MAR, CLE, SFG, TEX, CWS, TOR 42.5 Manny Ramirez FROM 4 4 CLE, BOS, LAD 66.3 Billy Wagner RP 5 5 HOU, PHI, NYW, ATL 24.0 Gary Sheffield FROM 6 6 MIL, FLA, LAD, ATL, NYY, DET, NYM 62.1 Jeff Kent 2B 7 7 NYM, SFG, HOU, LAD 56.0 Roger Clemens SP 8 BOS, TOR, NYY, HOU 133.7 Barry bonds FROM 8 PIT, SF 164.4 Curt schilling SP 8 BAL, HOU, PHI, ARI, BOS 79.8 Sammy Sosa FROM 8 CWS, CHC, BAL, TEX 60.1 Larry walker FROM 10 MON, COL, STL 68.7

When will the results of the Baseball Hall of Fame be announced?

The results of the vote for the Hall of Fame 2020 class will be revealed on January 21.

Baseball Hall of Fame voting rules, eligibility

Active members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) 10 years or older receive a ballot, including Ryan Fagan of Sporting News. Writers can vote for up to 10 players on the ballot. Writers can also send a blank ballot, which counts against the players on the ballot. Writers can also refrain from voting by not submitting a ballot.

Players are eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot five years after their retirement, provided they have played at least 10 seasons in the majors. If a player withdraws during the five years, the clock for Hall of Fame eligibility is reset.

Players are eliminated from the ballot if they do not receive at least 5 percent of the votes while on the ballot. Players are voted if they receive 75 percent or more of the votes.