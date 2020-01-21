Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: voting, voting and eligibility rules

The voting season of the Hall of Fame is upon us.
This year it has 32 players, including 19 first timers. It is headed by some interesting stories, as usual: How many votes will Derek Jeter get? Will Larry Walker finally make it? What will come from Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens?
There are also several underrated players on this year's ballot, including Bobby Abreu, Andy Pettitte and Cliff Lee.
The voting, voting and eligibility rules are available below.
Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot 2020
The 2020 Hall of Fame ballot features 32 players, including 19 freshmen.
All WAR numbers are courtesy of Fangraphs.
|Player
|Position
|Year on the ballot
|Equipment)
|PROFESSIONAL WAR
|Derek Jeter
|H.H
|one
|NYY
|73.0
|Bobby Abreu
|FROM
|one
|HOU, PHI, NYY, LAA, LAD, NYM
|59.8
|Josh Beckett
|SP
|one
|FLA, BOS, LAD
|36.3
|Heath Bell
|RP
|one
|NYM, SDP, MIA, ARI, TBR
|9.9
|Adam Dunn
|1B / OF
|one
|CIN, WSH, ARI, CWS, OAK
|25.6
|Chone Figgins
|YES
|one
|ANA / LAA, MAR, LAD
|22.2
|Raúl Ibáñez
|FROM
|one
|MAR, KCR, PHI, NYY
|19.3
|Jose Valverde
|RP
|one
|ARI, HOU, DET, NYM
|8.5
|Carlos Pena
|1 B
|one
|TEX, OAK, DET, BOS, TBD / TBR, CHC, KCR
|18.9
|Brad Penny
|SP
|one
|FLA / MIA, LAD, BOS, SFG, STL, DET
|26.7
|J.J. Putz
|RP
|one
|MAR, NYM, CWS, ARI
|10.2
|Brian Roberts
|2B
|one
|BAL, NYY
|29.7
|Eric Chavez
|3B
|one
|OAK, NYY, ARI
|37.2
|Jason Giambi
|1B / DH
|one
|OAK, NYY, COL, CLE
|49.8
|Rafael Furcal
|YES
|one
|ATL, LAD, STL, MIA
|33.1
|Paul Konerko
|1 B
|one
|LAD, CWS
|24.0
|Cliff reads
|SP
|one
|CLE, PHI, MAR
|48.2
|Alfonso Soriano
|2B
|one
|NYY, TEX, WSH, CHC
|38.9
|Todd Helton
|1 B
|two
|COLUMN
|54.9
|Andy Pettitte
|SP
|two
|NYY, HOU
|68.2
|Andruw Jones
|FROM
|3
|ATL, LAD, TEX CWS, NYY
|67.0
|Scott Rolen
|3B
|3
|PHI, STL, TOR, CIN
|69.9
|Omar Vizquel
|H.H
|3
|MAR, CLE, SFG, TEX, CWS, TOR
|42.5
|Manny Ramirez
|FROM
|4 4
|CLE, BOS, LAD
|66.3
|Billy Wagner
|RP
|5 5
|HOU, PHI, NYW, ATL
|24.0
|Gary Sheffield
|FROM
|6 6
|MIL, FLA, LAD, ATL, NYY, DET, NYM
|62.1
|Jeff Kent
|2B
|7 7
|NYM, SFG, HOU, LAD
|56.0
|Roger Clemens
|SP
|8
|BOS, TOR, NYY, HOU
|133.7
|Barry bonds
|FROM
|8
|PIT, SF
|164.4
|Curt schilling
|SP
|8
|BAL, HOU, PHI, ARI, BOS
|79.8
|Sammy Sosa
|FROM
|8
|CWS, CHC, BAL, TEX
|60.1
|Larry walker
|FROM
|10
|MON, COL, STL
|68.7
When will the results of the Baseball Hall of Fame be announced?
The results of the vote for the Hall of Fame 2020 class will be revealed on January 21.
Baseball Hall of Fame voting rules, eligibility
Active members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) 10 years or older receive a ballot, including Ryan Fagan of Sporting News. Writers can vote for up to 10 players on the ballot. Writers can also send a blank ballot, which counts against the players on the ballot. Writers can also refrain from voting by not submitting a ballot.
Players are eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot five years after their retirement, provided they have played at least 10 seasons in the majors. If a player withdraws during the five years, the clock for Hall of Fame eligibility is reset.
Players are eliminated from the ballot if they do not receive at least 5 percent of the votes while on the ballot. Players are voted if they receive 75 percent or more of the votes.