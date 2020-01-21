Ayushmann Khurrana's message for wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday is all love

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most beloved actors in the city b. The actor has given some pioneering performances in his films and his fans love him for the same. Ayushmann besides being a fabulous actor and is also a very loving husband. The actor has always stood firm with his wife, author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, and it was evident, especially during the times when he fought against breast cancer.

Ayushmann is really affectionate with his wife. Forever congratulating her on her social networks, the actor leaves no chance of enjoying a PDA. He calls her the most important person in his life and also his source of inspiration. On the occasion of his birthday today, the actor posted a sincere message wishing him a beautiful picture of her. He said: "Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. This was your first year in Mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla's house helped chutti pe gaya hua tha and we spent the whole day cleaning the Home. Tum aayi aur Duniya Badal Gayi Meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. Happy birthday love <3 "

