Aymeric Laporte was acclaimed "best in the world,quot; by Pep Guardiola after the return of Man City | Soccer news

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City missed Aymeric Laporte when he was away and described him as the best center on the left side of the world

Pep Guardiola praised Aymeric Laporte as the "best left center in the world,quot; after his assured return to Manchester City.

City have dropped 13 points in the Premier League pace with Laporte sidelined by an injury since August, but the Frenchman was a surprise inclusion in his initial lineup for Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Sheffield United.

The Guardiola team had kept two clean sheets in their previous 12 games, but the Blades made a target shot during the full 90 minutes on Bramall Lane, with the influence of Laporte marking a remarkable contrast of their nervous 2-2 draw at home before Crystal Palace on Saturday. .

After the game, the head of Man City admitted that his team had missed his best defender in his absence, and revealed how much he considers it.

He said: "He is the best center-left in the world when he is fit for me. Imagine that the best teams in the world lose their best central defenders, we miss him very much."

"He's a specialist with his left foot, he's strong in the air with personality. We knew he couldn't play 90 minutes, we said he would be ready before the game, but Eric (Garcia) is also an incredible guy."

"I am happy to put 65-70 minutes on his legs, and I hope that that first step is good and that he can help us until the end of the season. It is very important for the way we have to play, his character and mentality. Also . He has all the attributes. "

Wilder loves Henderson; tips for England

Chris Wilder revealed that Sheffield United has begun talks to keep Manchester United borrower Dean Henderson on Bramall Lane past the summer, when the current loan contract for England's U21 goalkeeper expires.

Henderson was at his best to make three first-class saves, including a Gabriel Jesus penalty stop, in an increasingly impressive first season in the 22-year-old Premier League.

The 22-year-old got a first call to Gareth Southgate's senior team on the last international break with injured Tom Heaton, and with Aston Villa's goalie ruled out for the rest of the season, Wilder hinted that his number one should get a chance .

Wilder said: "If there is a decision by Manchester United to go out for another year, we would definitely take it."

"We have already talked about that, but he is the Manchester United player and they will decide what happens."

"I know there is a hierarchical order for England," he added. "But we must have some really good goalkeepers ahead of them to be above him."

"He is still a baby. But he has been outstanding during my time here. He is not error-free. You would not expect it to be, at such an early age. But what he does have is the ability to learn and demonstrate that mental strength." .