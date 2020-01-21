Awkwafina has the most ridiculous answers to Jimmy Kimmel's questions

Jimmy KimmelHe doesn't always ask serious questions. Sometimes, your questions are frankly silly, and sometimes those silly questions are intentional.
During a new edition of "3 ridiculous questions,quot;, the Jimmy Kimmel Live the host asked Awkwafina Three questions you would never ask during your usual talk show. And of course, the Ocean & # 39; s 8 The actress's answers were even more fun than the questions.
First it was a kind of scenario "Do you prefer?". As Kimmel asked: "If you could have one of them on a desert island: antelope or melon?"
Your answer? "Definitely antelope,quot; The farewell Star responded. "As a partner, you know, a friend. Transportation."
Curious, Kimmel continued, "Do you think you can ride the antelope?"
When Awkwafina replied: "Yes, and I hate to say it, but you know …" The star shrugged awkwardly for a moment before the host finished his prayer for her.
"Meat source," he said.
As the 31-year-old joked: "Yes, of course. And a lot. Clothing. Someone will probably write this one."
Next, Kimmel asked, "Do you think you'll ever go to a sewer?"
And the answer (maybe as expected given the comedic comedy of the star) was no.
While joking, "I think the way I live my life is a possibility that at some point I drop something there."
In response, Kimmel asked: "Do you think there is more than 50 percent chance that you will go to the sewer?"
As the Nora de queens Star responded with confidence: "I would say 40."
Kimmel's last question was the most ridiculous of all. As he said: "What do you smell most in your life?"
Trying to contain the laughter, Awkwafina replied: "My cat's head."
Kimmel, who needed more context, replied: "Are you watching the cat or do you just like how the cat's head smells?"
"Well, sometimes it smells strange," she replied, "and I wonder who else has been doing this to my cat."
"I think there has been dirty play," he added hilariously about his cat, Gus.
Kimmel expressed his condolences for the cat, then the host proposed a toast.
"To Gus," he said. "Let no stranger sniff his head again." Amen.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!