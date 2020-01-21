Awkwafina has the most ridiculous answers to Jimmy Kimmel's questions

Jimmy KimmelHe doesn't always ask serious questions. Sometimes, your questions are frankly silly, and sometimes those silly questions are intentional.

During a new edition of "3 ridiculous questions,quot;, the Jimmy Kimmel Live the host asked Awkwafina Three questions you would never ask during your usual talk show. And of course, the Ocean & # 39; s 8 The actress's answers were even more fun than the questions.

First it was a kind of scenario "Do you prefer?". As Kimmel asked: "If you could have one of them on a desert island: antelope or melon?"

Your answer? "Definitely antelope,quot; The farewell Star responded. "As a partner, you know, a friend. Transportation."

Curious, Kimmel continued, "Do you think you can ride the antelope?"

When Awkwafina replied: "Yes, and I hate to say it, but you know …" The star shrugged awkwardly for a moment before the host finished his prayer for her.

"Meat source," he said.

As the 31-year-old joked: "Yes, of course. And a lot. Clothing. Someone will probably write this one."