Authorities confirm the first American case of the coronavirus | USA news

A US citizen who recently returned from a trip to central China was diagnosed with the new virus that caused an outbreak and strict monitoring worldwide, a spokesman for the Centers for Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. Diseases (CDC) of EE. UU.

The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the coronavirus outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, just outside Seattle.

The United States is the fifth country that reports seeing the disease, after China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

At the end of last week, US health officials. UU. They began checking passengers in central China at three US airports. UU. Officials around the world have implemented similar airport controls in hopes of containing the virus during the Lunar New Year's travel season.

Last month, doctors began to see a new type of viral pneumonia, marked by fever, cough and shortness of breath, in people who spent time in a food market in Wuhan. According to the World Health Organization, more than 275 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan.

The count includes six deaths, all in China, mainly among people 60 and older, including at least some who had a previous medical condition.

Authorities have said that the virus probably spread from animals to people, but this week Chinese authorities said they concluded that it can also be transmitted from one person to another.

When announcing inspections at the airport last week, CDC officials said the risk to the US public. UU. It was low, but it was likely that the disease appeared in the US. UU. Sometime.