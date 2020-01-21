Australian Open 2020: Maria Sharapova's future is unclear after the loss of Donna Vekic | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML78fef929cf4e6ce9e9f216b18dea6c1712% %MINIFYHTML78fef929cf4e6ce9e9f216b18dea6c1713%

Maria Sharapova has not offered guarantees that she will return to the Australian Open after suffering a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Donna Vekic at the Australian Open.

Sharapova has played a limited schedule due to continuous shoulder problems and has won only three games since he reached the fourth round in Melbourne last year. Its classification is projected to fall to world number 366 as a result of its last defeat.

Vekic proved to be a formidable opponent on the court, where Sharapova won the title in 2008 and the 19th seed ran to a 5-1 lead in the first set before the former No. 1 in the world found a way back to the competition.

Sharapova made Vekic work hard to close the set and took a 4-1 lead in the second, but couldn't keep up his momentum, losing the last five games to make his early exit from Melbourne Park since 2010.

The Russian cut a disconsolate figure in her post-match press conference and, when asked if she would be there next year, replied: "I don't know.

"I was lucky to be here and be grateful to (tournament director) Craig (Tiley) and the team that allowed me to be part of this event. It's hard for me to say what will happen in 12 months."

Sharapova hit 19 winners but also made 31 unforced errors during his defeat.

She said about her fall in the ranking: "I don't know if I can look at the ranking and really think about it in depth just because I haven't really played and hurt myself most of the year. I certainly have to take that into account.

"I got there. As hard as it was, I finished the game and it wasn't like I wanted to."

"There's no way out of that, except keep believing in yourself because, if you do everything right and don't believe in yourself, then it's probably a bad formula."

The big question concerns whether Sharapova's shoulder will ever be in a position to allow him to play a decent tournament block.

"I don't have a crystal ball to tell you if I can or will, but I would love to," he said.

Karolina Pliskova lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals here last year.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-1 and 7-5 while she was sixth Belinda Bencic advanced thanks to a 6-3 7-5 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Bencic, who has pledged to donate $ 200 for forest fire relief efforts with every double fault he serves, said he could easily have had more than four during his victory.

"It's great. I could have done more, but I didn't do it," Bencic said smilingly to reporters before remembering that she also hit four aces. "Yes, so maybe I can donate (for) both."

There were also victories for fit young people. Dayana Yastremska Y Elena Rybakina.

Yastremska, seeded 23, next faces Caroline Wozniacki in what could be the final match of the Danish race.

