Australian Open 2020: Katie Boulter hit by Elina Svitolina | Tennis news





Katie Boulter made a promising return to Grand Slam tennis despite the defeat

Katie Boulter received a boost of confidence after a promising return to Grand Slam tennis, but was defeated 6-4 and 7-5 by the fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

The 23-year-old from Leicestershire is currently ranked 315, but has entered what will be her first Grand Slam in a year with a protected mark of 85.

Boulter produced one of the best victories of his career against Ekaterina Makarova in the second round here 12 months ago, but a back injury, suffered by helping Britain to its historic Fed Cup victory over Kazakhstan in April, ended up discarding it for more than six months.

It was a very difficult draw, and Boulter hit the ball well, accumulating 27 winners against Svitolina's 17, but finally the Ukrainian was the most composed in the important points.

Boulter suffered a back injury in the Fed Cup in April that ruled it out for six months.

Boulter said: "I felt I had a chance throughout the game. I knew that if I could collect some points here and there, I had a chance."

"I think I played some really good points, but I also gave a lot, which for me is quite disappointing because I expect something better from myself. But it was a good game, I have to get the positive."

"I haven't played such a game in a long time."

From Spain Garbine Muguruza, who withdrew from Hobart International due to a viral illness, overcame its persistent effects to beat Qualifier Shelby Rogers in an upside down match 0-6 6-1 6-0, while Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas surprised the 21st seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3 4-6 6-3.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.