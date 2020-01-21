Australian Open 2020: Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund knocked out in first round | Tennis news





British Johanna Konta will go home much sooner than she expected

Former semifinalists Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund suffered disappointing first-round starts at the Australian Open.

Konta suffered his first outing in the tournament with a loss in the first round against Tunisian Ons Jabeur at Melbourne Park.

The British No. 1, who reached the semifinals four years ago, was sown in 12th place, but expectations were tempered by the fact that she had only played one game since the quarter-finals at the US Open earlier of September.

A knee injury reduced his season and Konta revealed last month that he couldn't even make the trip to Melbourne.

He will return home much sooner than he would have expected after falling 6-4 6-2 to the Tunisian world No. 78, which has the kind of unpredictable game that even Konta, a tight game, finds difficult to handle.

The 28-year-old had always made at least the second round in four previous appearances in the main draw at Melbourne Park, while this is the first time since a defeat in the second round against Garbine Muguruza here 12 months ago that she hasn't reached at least the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

Konta was comforted in the fact that his knee has improved a lot and he felt he paid for the lack of matches.

I knew that by making the decision to play here, I was opening up to potentially not going well or that it would be difficult. Johanna Konta

She said: "It's an unfortunate thing. It's part of the sport and it's also part of my way of playing, and it's something that will come with time and games."

"I think, ultimately, the main thing was to start playing again, and I am. And how I felt physically there is obviously a huge tic for me compared to where I was in September last year."

"I think giving me that time to find the level I want to play will be important. And I also played a very good opponent. So not everything is in my racket."

"I knew that by making the decision to come and play here, I was opening up that it was potentially not going well or that it would be difficult."

Konta must now decide where to play next, and he can look for a wild card in the St. Petersburg Trophy, which starts two days after the break of the Fed Cup of Great Britain against Slovakia.

Konta said he would not reconsider his decision to miss the tie in Bratislava from February 7-8.

Kyle Edmund fell in straight sets to Serbian Dusan Lajovic

The bad start of the day in Britain continued with Edmund losing 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to the 24th seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

Edmund had a difficult draw against the 24th seeded Lajovic, but had led 5-2 when the rain came on Monday.

However, Lajovic won three consecutive games in the restart, and took the first set in a tiebreaker to delight his noisy Serbian fans.

The game continued close, but Lajovic extinguished any glimpse of Edmund, who completed the victory with a right win.

Edmund has now lost in the first round in his two visits to Melbourne Park since he reached the last four in 2018.

The British No. 3 said: "Ultimately, it is disappointing because I am out of the tournament. From his point of view, I thought I was playing quite well, at a high level, consistently.

"Normally, in the past, he has given away a bit more cheap points. But today he was fine. And I discovered that he was being a little more proactive than me. I didn't get strong enough."

I want to play better and win more games. They do not come at the moment. I have to keep going. I don't think it's too far. I think I can do it again. Kyle Edmund

Edmund will seek to raise its ranking of its current brand from 65 to the top 50 and beyond, with few ranking points to defend after its disappointing 2019.

He said: "I feel like I'm playing better than I was this time last year. And even as I finished by the end of the year, I was in a good place."

"I want to play better and win more games. They don't come at the moment. I have to continue. I don't think I'm too far away. I think I can do it again."

