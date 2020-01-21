Australian Coal Company says Bush's smoke is slowing production

SYDNEY, Australia – Australia's largest mining company, BHP, announced Tuesday that coal production was reduced in one of its large mines. The reason? Smoke from the fierce forest fires in the country, a crisis fueled by climate change, which is largely caused by burning coal.
The reduction in air quality in New South Wales, the most populous state in the country, has helped curb the company's electricity generating coal production by 11 percent there, BHP said in a review of its financial results mid-year
"We are monitoring the situation, and if the air quality continues to deteriorate, then operations could be further limited in the second half of the year," said the company, which ends its fiscal year on June 30.
The irony was not lost in many in Australia.
The country, which has just endured its hottest and driest year, has been dealing for months with forest fires that killed at least 29 people, devastated tens of millions of acres and left residents of their largest cities gasping for air more polluted. in the world.
"You can't invent this!" Said Terry Serio, actor and musician. On twitter.
"I rolled my eyes," said Bill Hare, executive director of Climate Analytics, a policy institute, in an interview.
The smoke, Dr. Hare said, was probably a minor inconvenience in the supply chain of BHP, the world's largest mining company. But, he added, it served as a "wake-up call,quot; to BHP that the world needs to leave coal to avoid the most damaging effects of climate change.
"You can see that the mood is changing in Australia," said Dr. Hare. "Sooner or later, companies will run out of social license."
A BHP spokesman said the smoke from forest fires reduced visibility and hindered the operation of the equipment at the Mount Arthur coal site, 150 miles north of Sydney.
In addition, some employees have said goodbye to work to protect their property from fire or to serve as volunteer firefighters.
While fires have affected production, the spokesman said, the slowdown was also the result of a shift to the extraction of higher quality products. But even while the company investigates options to reduce its climate impact, he said, coal will remain an important part of its energy production mix.
Australia is the world's largest coal exporter, and the industry has a large influence on the country's political leaders. The country has annual coal exports worth 67 billion Australian dollars, or about $ 45 billion, including important countries such as China, Japan and India.
Although Australia emits only about 1.2 percent of global greenhouse gases, its economic dependence on fossil fuel extraction makes it the sixth largest producer of carbon-releasing fuels. These emissions are expected to double by 2030, according to a 2019 report by the United Nations Environment Program.
Under Australia's current conservative leadership, emissions have increased and renewable energy targets have stalled, even when the government says it will meet its carbon reduction targets under the Paris climate agreement. Climate scientists say the goals were among the weakest of those proposed by developed nations.
