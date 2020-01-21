Australian Coal Company says Bush's smoke is slowing production

SYDNEY, Australia – Australia's largest mining company, BHP, announced Tuesday that coal production was reduced in one of its large mines. The reason? Smoke from the fierce forest fires in the country, a crisis fueled by climate change, which is largely caused by burning coal.

The reduction in air quality in New South Wales, the most populous state in the country, has helped curb the company's electricity generating coal production by 11 percent there, BHP said in a review of its financial results mid-year

"We are monitoring the situation, and if the air quality continues to deteriorate, then operations could be further limited in the second half of the year," said the company, which ends its fiscal year on June 30.

The irony was not lost in many in Australia.

The country, which has just endured its hottest and driest year, has been dealing for months with forest fires that killed at least 29 people, devastated tens of millions of acres and left residents of their largest cities gasping for air more polluted. in the world.