Atlanta star Karlie Redd ran to the ICU after being brutally beaten

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Karlie Redd I had a rather bleak weekend. According to reports, the television star was brutally beaten by her co-stars of "LHH: Atlanta" to the point that she had to be treated in a hospital intensive care unit.

MTO News stated that the violent night took place a week ago when Karlie was at an Atlanta nightclub. The VH1 personality was allegedly attacked by her program rivals, which led her to suffer several injuries. She was then taken to the intensive care unit of a city hospital.

Regarding the culprits, everyone, including the police investigating the case, remained silent. However, the site claimed that at least one of the attackers had appeared in the reality television series VH1.

Fortunately, Karlie has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering from her injuries. Reports added that the star was forced to stop filming "LHH: Atlanta", pending police investigation.

In the last season 8 of the show, Karlie was often seen having a heated discussion with Pooh hicks. The latter claimed that she and Karlie had a threesome with Pooh's husband, Hiriam Hicks. He also accused Karlie of dirtying her sheet with her poop during an anal interleaving. Karlie, however, vehemently denied the accusations.

Meanwhile, the next season 9 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" will see Joseline Hernandez making her come back. This year is apparently a very busy year for the "Puerto Rican Princess" since "LHH: Atlanta" is just one of her shows that she will promote and film this season after Zeus. "Joseline Cabaret"Y"Love and Hip Hop: Miami".

He previously left the franchise after fighting with creator Mona Scott-Young. "I'm about to tell you about this damn Mona and how she treated her cast members and everything she has done to us. Over the years, muthaf ** king," he said in 2017.