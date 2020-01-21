Atlanta Housewives Kenya & Husband Marc Reconcile !! (Exclusive)

The new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta seems to be showing the slow disappearance of Kenyan Moore's marriage to New York businessman Marc Daly. The couple announced that they would be separated in the summer, and it seemed that their marriage was over.

Well, MTO News can exclusively report that the couple is now "working on their marriage,quot; and "hoping to reconcile." We talked to two of Kenia's close friends, who confirmed that Kenya and Marc are no longer separated.

Kenyan friend explained to MTO News: "They got married quickly and then [they had immediately] a baby, it was a lot. But they both love each other and are trying to make it work."

