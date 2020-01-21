At least 12 killed in Russian-led airstrikes near Syrian Aleppo | News

Russian-led airstrikes have killed at least 12 people in Syria, where a large government offensive to eliminate the rebels has sent tens of thousands of people to flee to the Turkish border, according to residents and rescuers.

On Tuesday, a family of eight, including six children, was killed in the rural village of Kfar Taal west of Aleppo controlled by the government, while four other civilians were killed in Maardabseh, southeast of Idlib province.

Plus:

"God will take revenge on all tyrants. There is no one left in my family," said Abu Yasser, 71, a relative of the family annihilated in Kfar Taal, in a voice recording sent to the Reuters News Agency.

There were also reports of another air attack by the Russian and Syrian government that killed at least eight other civilians in rural opposition areas that have been severely beaten since the Russian-led military campaign, complemented by Iranian militias, began in December.

The retaliatory rocket attacks, attributed to rebel fighters, killed three more civilians, two women and one child, in the government-controlled city of Aleppo in northern Syria, state news agency SANA said.

The increase in hostilities

The increase in violence in the neighboring provinces of Aleppo and Idlib follows unsuccessful diplomatic attempts so far to reduce hostilities in the region of the flash point, with the last truce, in theory, which entered into force less than two years ago. weeks

Most of Idlib and parts of Aleppo province are still controlled by factions opposed to the government of President Bashar al-Assad, including a group that includes members of the former al-Qaeda franchise in Syria.

The Damascus government, which controls about 70 percent of the country after almost nine years of war, has repeatedly promised to recover the region.

According to the UN humanitarian coordination agency, OCHA, almost 350,000 people have fled their homes since December 1, mainly northbound from southern Idlib, which has been the worst part of the airstrikes.

The International Rescue Committee warned that another 650,000 people could be forced to leave their homes if the violence continues.