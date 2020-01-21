At least 10 dead in two days of violent protests throughout Iraq | News

At least 10 people have died in the last two days of violent protests throughout Iraq, the country's High Human Rights Commission announced.

According to the commission, protesters were killed in the capital, Baghdad, Diyala, Basra and Karbala, in addition to 138 wounded.

"The Commission teams have also documented the presence of some demonstrations that have blocked the main roads connecting the provinces, burned tires, the continuous closure of official departments and educational institutions, and the interruption of many public facilities that provide services to citizens, "said the commission. in a sentence.

Iraqi police fought on Tuesday in street battles with anti-government protesters, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse young people who throw stones by pressing for a reform of a political system they consider deeply corrupt.

More than 450 people have died in anti-government riots that have paralyzed Iraq since October last year.

Protesters are demanding the end of what they say is deeply rooted corruption and a ruling elite that has controlled Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003.

"Our protest is peaceful. We call for the resignation of the government and an independent prime minister who does not belong to any party," said a hooded protester in Baghdad, who refused to give his name.

Tuesday's riots followed violent meetings on Monday where six Iraqis, including two police officers, were killed and dozens were injured across the country.

Protests resumed over the weekend after a several-week break while protesters sought to maintain momentum after attention turned to the threat of a conflict between the United States and Iran after the assassination of Washington by the top general of Tehran in an air raid inside Iraq earlier this month.

Iraqi President Barham Salih is expected to name a new prime minister this week, state media reported, to replace outgoing Adel Abdul Mahdi, who was forced to leave the demonstrations.

"It will be a very difficult challenge for this interim government, which is only here to ensure that there is a smooth transition of power," Osama Bin Javaid of Al Jazeera reported from Baghdad.

"It is a very multifaceted and difficult challenge for politicians, and protesters say they will continue dating until the government meets their demands or kills them all."

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi condemned a three-rocket attack at night against the heavily fortified green zone, the headquarters of the Iraqi government, and ordered an investigation into the incident, said military spokesman, Major General Abdul. Karim Khalaf

Katyusha rockets fell near the US embassy but caused no casualties.

The Green Zone attack was the second rocket attack that attacked the area in the last two weeks, amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran after an American attack. drone attack killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.