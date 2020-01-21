Arjun Reddy's star, Vijay Deverakonda, all set for his Bollywood debut

If there is a movie that the Indian film industry cannot ignore, it is Arjun Reddy. The film stormed the industry of the South and won a lot despite its supposed misogynist stance. Similarly, when he remade himself in Hindi last year with Shahid Kapoor, he broke great box office records.

Arjun Reddy introduced the star, Vijay Devarakonda, to the nation. Its elegant appearance and charm make it super popular. Now Karan Johar has given us some good news, as he will soon release it in Hindi movies. A few months ago, when Vijay Devarakonda's movie, Dear Comrade, premiered in South, KJo announced that he had officially acquired the rights for his new version. The critically acclaimed film is once again a film where Vijay shines. Yesterday, Karan announced that Dharma Productions is ready to launch the South superstar in a lead role. He also revealed that the fame of Baahubali, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy will also be seen in the film.

Ronit revealed that the movie is titled Fighter and involves martial arts. It will be filmed in Mumbai in the next six months. Vijay underwent extensive training to see his role in the film and followed a strict diet. Well, we are very excited about this, right?