Ari Lennox defends Rihanna against fans who demand music: & # 39; This woman found love! & # 39;

Ari Lennox defends Rihanna against fans who demand music: 'This woman found love!'

Bradley Lamb
Dreamville singer Ari Lennox has spoken in defense of Rihanna, but has taken time to create her next reggae album, to the dismay of her fans.

"How do you feel about Rihanna not releasing music," he said through his live broadcast.

"Rihanna has been dropping clues, since she was a little sixteen-year-old girl, pumping everything over mother's damn reps * ck a **. She never stops. This woman found love. This woman got damn company. of makeup.This woman has a damn fashion line.This woman has just become a multimillion-dollar goddess of the feeling of shit, and you have the nerve to cry and scream because Rihanna does not release music?

