Ari Lennox defends Rihanna against fans who demand music: & # 39; This woman found love! & # 39;

Dreamville singer Ari Lennox has spoken in defense of Rihanna, but has taken time to create her next reggae album, to the dismay of her fans.

"How do you feel about Rihanna not releasing music," he said through his live broadcast.

"Rihanna has been dropping clues, since she was a little sixteen-year-old girl, pumping everything over mother's damn reps * ck a **. She never stops. This woman found love. This woman got damn company. of makeup.This woman has a damn fashion line.This woman has just become a multimillion-dollar goddess of the feeling of shit, and you have the nerve to cry and scream because Rihanna does not release music?

He added that Riri's next album will be the "best shit music you've ever heard in shit for a long time. You're going to do that damn shit on stage. Listen, be patient. The queen is coming, and it's going to be fucking fantastic. She'll be out of this world … She deserves to take her fucking time. "

Do you agree with Ari?