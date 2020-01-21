Antonio Brown Suspicious of battery and robbery, his coach arrested for assaulting truck driver

Instagram

The home of former Pittsburgh Steelers player is surrounded by police in connection with the battery of the crime and the case of theft, as he and his coach are accused of assaulting the driver of a moving company.

Antonio Brown Just landed on another problem. The professional soccer player, who has been a free agent since the New England Patriots cut their contract in September 2019, is named a suspect in a case of robbery and robbery for a felony derived from an incident involving a working driver for a moving company.

On Tuesday, January 21, the athlete's home in Hollywood was invaded by police in the midst of reports that someone was injured. Hollywood police said they responded to their home around 2 p.m. after a call to 911 for a "possible disturbance".

Updated reports state that Antonio and his coach Glen Holt assaulted a man and the alleged victim was the driver of the moving company. Glen was charged with battery robbery and was arrested.

A police source told TMZ that Antonio is not in custody "at this time," but the police are actively working to get an arrest warrant against Brown and are trying to work with the NFL star to surrender peacefully.

Antonio and his camp have not commented on the alleged case of robbery and theft.

Earlier this month, his house was visited by police after he and his former Chelsie Kyriss had a dispute over the ownership of a Bentley. During the outbreak he broadcast live on Instagram, the 31-year-old man launched a blasphemy rant against his mother baby while talking to the police with his children nearby. He also cursed the cops who responded.

After the incident, Hollywood police announced that their athletic league has severed ties with the athlete. Police spokesman Christian Lata said in a statement: "This league was not dependent on your donation or participation. We will not take money from a donor that we cannot make our youth proud or represent our organization."

Antonio was also abandoned by his agent Drew Rosenhaus. "We made the decision to cut ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We didn't want our young people to be subject to this kind of behavior or emulate Mr. Brown's actions," Drew said, noting that I would. He likes to work with the wide receiver again, but first he needs help.