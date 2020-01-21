Anthony Joshua reveals new negotiations to fight Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

"I heard that (Wilder and Fury) have a third fight in a row towards the end of the year, but we have to throw a curved ball there."

















Anthony Joshua says an offer of & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Deontay Wilder to a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title instead of facing Tyson Fury for the third time

Anthony Joshua insists that a "curved ball,quot; offer could tempt Deontay Wilder to an undisputed heavyweight championship fight and has revealed that he has held meetings to discuss how to organize it.

WBC champion Wilder will face Tyson Fury in a rematch on February 22, while Joshua will defend his newly recovered titles from the IBF, WBA and WBO against Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk, whose representatives met to negotiate the week pass.

But Joshua's attention is already on Wilder, and he said Sky sports news: "We had meetings. That same meeting with the Usyk manager, then we had another meeting to present a potential offer to solidify (a fight with Wilder) before they even had their fight, and before I had my next fight ".

"Everyone wants Wilder to win because (a fight with me) is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a big right hand, I have a big left hand. It's a great boxing match."

"We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard that (Wilder and Fury) have a third fight in a row by the end of the year, but we have to throw a curved ball there."

"Something that catches Wilder's attention whenever I win to think for himself:" Although I have a rematch clause, I will see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it and fight for the undisputed championship & # 39; ".

Wilder and Fury, who fought for a draw 13 months ago, have already talked about a third fight later in 2020.

Joshua said about Fury: "He bet Charles Martin to beat me, I bet Joseph Parker beat me! He's a little crazy. Fury does what Fury does. He said he talked to Conor McGregor over the phone? It was a lie too!

"I am supporting Fury because he imagines that local children can see the undisputed fight of the championship at his door. I would love to be here in the United Kingdom."

Joshua must first defend his belts against one of his mandatory challengers, Pulev (IBF) or Usyk (WBO).

"With the one I don't fight, I will fight eventually," he said. "In the heavyweight division, everyone can challenge, so even if it doesn't happen the first time, one of them will fight me in the future."

"We will end up fighting anyway."

The undisputed former cruiserweight champion Usyk knocked out Tony Bellew in Britain and won the Olympic gold alongside Joshua in London 2012.

But Joshua embraced a fight with Usyk, saying, "We mean business. We want to fight the best. I go to those meetings. I let people know that I am talking about that life."

"It's the best cruiserweight we've ever seen and I want to compete with him (since he) becomes a heavyweight. People say & # 39; he's a cruiserweight & # 39; but look what Evander Holyfield, a phenomenal fighter did. ".

"Who can say that Usyk can't do great things. But before we see that potential, he has to get through the great boys in the division. I'll be the first to challenge him."

When asked if his next fight would be a return to the United Kingdom at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Joshua said: "Why not? A great opportunity. Having the opportunity to go to Tottenham is a blessing. If Tottenham is open, then Tottenham is. "