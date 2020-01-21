Angola promises to bring two Saints back after the launch of & # 39; Luanda Leaks & # 39; | News

The Angolan authorities have said they will use "all possible means,quot; to bring back Isabel dos Santos, the country's billionaire daughter. former president, after thousands of leaked documents revealed new accusations, she diverted hundreds of millions in public money.

Known as the richest woman in Africa, dos Santos is accused of using her father's support to plunder state funds from the South African country rich in oil but impoverished and, with the help of Western consulting companies, move money abroad .

He stopped living in Angola after his father, José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled the country for almost 40 years, resigned in 2017 and was replaced by Joao Lourenco.

Dos Santos, 46, who He spends his time between London and Dubai, has rejected the accusations made against her as "completely unfounded."

Speaking on public radio on Monday, Helder Pitra Gros, Angola's attorney general, said: "We will use all possible means and activate international mechanisms to bring Isabel dos Santos back to the country."

He added: "We have asked for international support from Portugal, Dubai and other countries."

The comments came after a treasure of hundreds of thousands of files called "Luanda Leaks,quot; on Sunday showed how the former president's eldest daughter allegedly moved the vast sums to assets abroad.

The award-winning International Consortium of Investigative Journalists based in New York (ICIJ) behind the launch claimed that the international system has allowed powerful people like her to move assets around the world, without questions.

How Isabel dos Santos of Angola stole a fortune: ICIJ documents (2:40)

"Based on a treasure of more than 715,000 files, our research highlights an international regulatory system that allows professional services companies to serve the powerful almost without asking questions," wrote the ICIJ.

The group said its team of 120 reporters in 20 countries was able to track "how an army of Western financial firms, lawyers, accountants, government officials and management companies helped (two Saints and her husband) hide assets from tax authorities."

Dos Santos turned to Twitter to refute the claims, throwing a save of about 30 tweets in Portuguese and English, accusing journalists involved in the investigation of saying "lies."

"My fortune is based on my character, my intelligence, education, work capacity, perseverance," he wrote.

Dos Santos was named the first multimillion-dollar woman in Africa in 2013 by Forbes, who estimates her current wealth at more than $ 2 billion.

His lawyer dismissed the ICIJ findings as a "highly coordinated attack,quot; orchestrated by the current rulers of Angola, in a statement quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

Dos Santos herself told BBC Africa that the file dump was part of a "witch hunt,quot; intended to discredit her and her father.

She was appointed to head the national oil company of Angola Sonangol in 2016, but Lourenco withdrew her from work the following year.

"The red flags really went up when she was named head of the state oil company at a time when her father still had significant influence," said Daniel Bruce, who heads the UK branch of the Transparency International anti-corruption campaign group.

"You could see that important conflicts of interest were beginning to emerge," he added.

Dos Santos is already being investigated as part of a campaign against the graft launched by Lourenco, who has pledged to eradicate corruption.

Prosecutors frozen the bank accounts and possessions of the businesswoman and her Congolese-Danish husband Sindika Dokolo last month, a measure that two Santos described as motivated by a baseless political revenge.