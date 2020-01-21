Angelina Jolie: This is how, reportedly, she feels about the sweet meeting of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

%MINIFYHTMLc38248431443d45341d865233075d00f11% %MINIFYHTMLc38248431443d45341d865233075d00f12%

Brad Pitt had a very sweet meeting with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards and, although almost everyone fainted, fans also wonder how his other famous ex, Angelina Jolie, felt. That said, an internal report claims to know if the interaction in the event bothered him or not.

It turns out, while everyone else in the world seems to be going crazy over Brad and Jen's nice meeting place at the SAG Awards, Jolie isn't on that list!

A source tells HollywoodLife that Angie is aware of the hand and smiles they shared during their backstage conversation, but that she doesn't let that affect her in any way.

‘Angelina doesn't care about Jen and Brad's meeting at SAG. She already knew they were friends and she won't let him eat it, "said the source.

As fans remember, Angelina and Brad have been separated since 2016, but their divorce has not yet been finalized!

In any case, under California law, the two actors are legally considered single.

Then, when Jolie learned of the remarkable interaction between his children's father and his other ex-wife, he felt nothing similar to betrayal.

As for Jennifer and Brad, the two have started spending time together again since December 2019, when the man was even invited to his annual Christmas party!

Anyway, he tried to keep a low profile at that time, which means that his sweet meeting at the SAG Awards was the first time they were captured by the camera together since their separation in 2005.

That said, it is not surprising that everyone has lost their minds because of the photos!

As for Angelina, she would like to stay out of all this.

& # 39; This has gone too far. She goes on. She won't let it hurt. She doesn't look for drama and focuses on her children and her work. The rest is just noise, "the source also mentioned.



