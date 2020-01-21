Angelina Jolie – Source reveals how she reacted to Brad Pitt throwing shadow at their failed relationship in his SAG awards acceptance speech!

It turns out that Angelina Jolie knows what Brad Pitt did not mention so subtly in her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards. But how does she feel about it?

You may have noticed what the actor had to say about the type of character he had to portray in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt joked that it was an easy role for him, since he could relate.

His exact words were: "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part … a guy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife," apparently suggesting that he was already all that in his real life.

So how did his ex-wife react to his speech?

A source close to her tells HollywoodLife that Jolie has been trying her best to maintain "peace of mind."

At the same time, she is not too interested in what he had to say.

‘Angelina does not watch award programs and her children either. They have never been interested or something they talk about and that is a good thing because I would not want the children to see Brad's speech. "

In fact, many of those who saw him felt that he was trying to cast some shadow on Angelina or, rather, made a self-critical joke about their failed marriage.

Brad also joked that he would add the new achievement, winning the award for best male cast actor, to his Tinder profile since he was single and apparently has been since 2016 when he and Jolie filed for divorce.

The source also said that & # 39; to maintain her peace of mind, she makes a very conscious decision to avoid reading things online about her or Brad or her divorce, Angie does not seek drama and focuses on her children and her work, the rest is just noise



