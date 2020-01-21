Amitabh Bachchan shares the preview of his upcoming movie Jhund

The creators of the protagonist of Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund, released the advance of the film shortly after launching their first poster. The movie poster was released yesterday. Today the creators launched the advance of the film. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the advance of the film begins with the voice of Amitabh Bachchan that says: "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, kahiye team, team,quot;, followed by a group of teenagers walking with a group that carries sticks, chains and bats in her hands.

Big B took social media and shared Jhund's teaser.

In addition, Abhishek Bachchan also shared the teaser on social media and wrote: "I am very excited for this movie. It's simply amazing!"

While the poster featured Amitabh Bachchan, the teaser introduces his team. In Jhund, Big B portrays the role of a teacher, who motivates street children to form a soccer team. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 8, 2020. Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO Slum Soccer. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni and Meenu Arora under the T-Series banner, Tandav Films and Aatpat Production respectively .