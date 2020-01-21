Amazing facts about the nominees for the Best New Grammy Artist 2020

• His full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O & # 39; Connell.

• The 18-year-old from Los Angeles Highland Park is the youngest artist to be nominated in the four main categories: Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Not to mention the nominations for Best Pop Performance Only for "Bad Guy,quot;, Best Pop Vocal Album for When we all fall asleep, where do we go? and the LP is also in the Best Engineered album, not classic.

• his older brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell He produced his album and co-wrote the songs together. She was 4 when Billie was born and "Pirate,quot; was what he wanted to call her. Finneas bought a house that is about four minutes from where Billie and her parents live.

• She signed her first record deal at age 14, with the Interscope Darkroom imprint, but they waited a couple of years to "give her space to grow and resolve it," said Interscope CEO John Janick. LA Times. Eilish passed her high school equivalency exam and earned her diploma at age 15.

• She is the first artist born in this millennium (2001) to have an album number 1. She said Rolling Stone She has never bought a CD.

• She has already signed a $ 25 million deal with Apple TV + for a documentary about her life.

• Eilish's concerns about the future of this planet are well documented. Vegetarian has always been vegan since 2014, and has had voter registration booths and information tables for Global Citizen and Greenpeace at every stop on their sand tour.

• In fighting anxiety and depression, he discovered that riding was especially relaxing, but he stopped doing it a few years ago due to the cost. She hopes to be near horses more often today.

• Nothing less than the presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren defended Eilish when he caught himself online for not knowing who Van Halen It was. Warren knew, "but you don't have to," he said in Tonight's show. "Let's relax with Billie." (Until December, Eilish had not decided which of the many Democratic candidates he would support in the primaries, now that he is old enough to vote).

• Your hair color is listed as "Other,quot; on your driver's license.