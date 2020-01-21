All photos and videos of Deepika Padukone's great victory at WEF in Davos

The World Economic Forum is an independent organization that works towards a better political, academic and financial world. The organization, on January 20, recognized the work of several health and peace ambassadors around the world at the Crystal Awards ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.

Honored for her world in de-stigmatizing mental health and related problems, WEF recognized Deepika Padukone at the big event. With the awards given by Hilde Schwab, president and co-founder of the World Arts Forum of the World Economic Forum, Deepika took the stage and took pride in India for the way she is working for the cause internationally.

In expressing facts and figures about the state of mental health problems in the world and sharing his personal experience, Deepika delivered a speech worthy of applause after receiving the honor.

Scroll to hear all your speech and take a look at all the images of the beautiful lady of the ceremony.

Part 2: Deepika Padukone talks about anxiety, depression and the importance of mental health diagnosis in @wef Crystal Awards 2020