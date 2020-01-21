Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender seen together at Fashion Week

MCFR / SplashNews.com
Not every day we see these two hand in hand.
Tuesday, January 21 Alice Vikander Y Michael Fassbender They were seen during a rare public outing for Paris Fashion Week.
The two seemed happy and in love after being photographed leaving Louis Vuitton's dinner for Fashion Week. The two arrived separately at the place but left together, with the tomb Raider actress intertwining her arm with her husband's.
The 31-year-old actress was getting Louis Vuitton from head to toe, very elegant with a white miniskirt, a black frilly blouse and an elegant oversized coat. Of course, he combined the outfit perfectly with a pair of white matching LV heels and complemented the ensemble with a small, shiny black bag.
Her husband and Assassin & # 39; s Creed The actor looks equally elegant with a black suit, an unbuttoned white shirt and matching black shoes.
The two have been romantically linked since November 2014 and married in October 2017. Since then, they have been few and far between when we have been the two lovebirds together in public.
In March 2018, the actress opened in an interview with Marie Claire about his own bachelorette party and how he didn't even see it coming.
Before getting married in Ibiza after leaving for three years, her friends did everything possible for her to attend her bachelorette party after Vikander had attended Paris Fashion Week.
"I was there for the Louis Vuitton show and suddenly I received a text message that said: & # 39; Get out. We need you right now & # 39;". They kidnapped me for 24 hours! "Vikander told the publication.
While he didn't talk too much about his relationship with Fassbender, he did share with the publication that it was a "great romantic, and I always have been."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!