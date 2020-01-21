Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender seen together at Fashion Week

Not every day we see these two hand in hand.

Tuesday, January 21 Alice Vikander Y Michael Fassbender They were seen during a rare public outing for Paris Fashion Week.

The two seemed happy and in love after being photographed leaving Louis Vuitton's dinner for Fashion Week. The two arrived separately at the place but left together, with the tomb Raider actress intertwining her arm with her husband's.

The 31-year-old actress was getting Louis Vuitton from head to toe, very elegant with a white miniskirt, a black frilly blouse and an elegant oversized coat. Of course, he combined the outfit perfectly with a pair of white matching LV heels and complemented the ensemble with a small, shiny black bag.

Her husband and Assassin & # 39; s Creed The actor looks equally elegant with a black suit, an unbuttoned white shirt and matching black shoes.

The two have been romantically linked since November 2014 and married in October 2017. Since then, they have been few and far between when we have been the two lovebirds together in public.