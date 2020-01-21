Alicia Keys reveals she has a new album on the way: announces her first tour in 7 years

First reported by USA Today, it was revealed today that Alicia Keys, who will host the Grammy Awards this year, will kick off her first world tour since 2013. In addition, the R,amp;B star is also lowering a new record in the next months. .

Alicia's four-month tour is scheduled to begin in Ireland in June of this year. As for your new LP, it's called ALICIA, and marks his seventh record. The last time he dropped a record was in 2016 with Here.

As noted above, Alicia Keys is also preparing to organize the Grammy Awards for the second time in a row. In past interviews, the star said she is more "familiar with space,quot; in several ways, now that she has done it once before.

There is no doubt that Alicia Keys is one of the most recognized musical artists of the modern era, raised in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, and signing her first record deal with Columbia Records at the age of 15.

After some problems with the record label, he signed with Arista Records, and then dropped his first effort, Songs in minor. He released it in 2001 with J Records. His first album was successful at all levels, especially his number one song, "Fallin."

In 2002, Keys won five Grammy awards. Later, he released his first live album, Unplugged, in 2005, which broke the record for the first woman to release an MTV Unplugged album and make it reach number one.

As a result of his fame, Keys' relationships have often been discussed by fans, although, for the most part, he has managed to keep them out of the spotlight.

He was in a relationship with Kerry Brothers Junior for years until 2008, before finally moving on to Swizz Beatz, whom he has known since he was a teenager. They announced their engagement and their first child together in May 2010.

On July 31, 2010, Alicia and Swizz Beatz were married in a private ceremony near the Mediterranean Sea. In October 2010, Egypt was born Daoud Dean, and in 2014, his second son, Genesis Ali Dean, was born.



