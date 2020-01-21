Alia Bhatt refutes the rumors of being hurt on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The actress recently took her Instagram to share the first look of her next one, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be his first collaboration with the director as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reportedly, based on Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, the film revolves around the life of Ganuabai Kathiawadi, who owned a brothel and a matriarch.

Actress Raazi shared a photo with her pet cat in her Instagram story yesterday that said: "" Selfies time with mom because she hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am. Eddie and Mom (2020). "Post the speculation that the actor had been hurt on the sets of Sanjay director Leela Bhansali began making rounds on the internet.

However, Alia referred to the rumors and posted a clarification on her Instagram story to end the fake news. She wrote: “For all those articles that say I got hurt on the set of my movie, they are not true. This is an old injury that has been acting for a while … Without accident or anything. Please clarify the next time before printing long articles about what happened to me. Having said that, thanks to a few days of complete rest and being in a horizontal position, I have returned to action and today I resume shooting. Thank you all for all the improvement messages soon, since I have recovered very soon. "

