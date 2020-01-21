Ali Price of the Glasgow Warriors signs a two-year contract extension | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLeb18b5e1195e60f3144b34301f63c10e11% %MINIFYHTMLeb18b5e1195e60f3144b34301f63c10e12%





Ali Price made his Warriors debut in 2014

Ali Price says he is excited about Danny Wilson's reconstruction project after becoming the last Glasgow player to commit to the Warriors again before the new coach arrives.

Wilson replaces Dave Rennie this summer and has already managed to persuade seven Scotstoun stars to sign new deals, with the return of Richie Gray also confirmed by the end of the season.

Price has agreed to a new two-year agreement that links him to Glasgow until the summer of 2022 and cannot wait to start under the new leadership of the club.

The Scotland scrum half said: "I am very happy to stay. This club has given me a lot: I have been here for six seasons and call the club and the city home."

"You see how proud I feel of this club in the field: the excitement and enthusiasm you receive from the fans is brilliant, and I have been fortunate to be in this environment for a while."

"It's something that I think is very difficult to find. There are boys who enter the club and say how wonderful the atmosphere is and how much they take and work with each other."

"That makes my commitment easier for a couple more years, when those bases in the club are so firm. It's a special club."

Price has played 28 tests for Scotland

"I met Danny Wilson when he started with Scotland. I've talked to him a lot in the last few months and I get along very well with him."

"I want to work on my leadership now that I have several games behind me, so I've talked to Danny about that and the club's vision to move forward."

The product of the Glasgow Academy, Price, made its debut with the Warriors against the Scarlets in 2014 and since then has made 85 appearances for the Scotstoun team, scoring 17 attempts.

The 26-year-old won his first cap for Scotland in a 43-16 victory over Georgia at Kilmarnock & # 39; s Rugby Park Stadium in November 2016 and now has 28 games for his country and four attempts.

You will have the opportunity to work with Wilson, who is still part of Gregor Townsend's backroom staff with the national team, for the next few weeks after being appointed to the Scotland squad for the next Six Guinness Nations.

And the incoming coach added: "We are absolutely delighted that Ali has committed his future to the club."

"He is an outstanding man and player and I enjoyed working with him in the surroundings of Scotland."

"We believe it can continue to develop in Glasgow and this is a new declaration of intent as we continue to build our team for next season and beyond."