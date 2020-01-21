Akshay Kumar shows that he is really a family man

Akshay Kumar has proven time and again that he is a true family man. Despite being one of the busiest stars in the industry, the actor always puts the family first, making sure he eliminates a lot of time for his loved ones. This time he went to Singapore to bring his mother's birthday, Aruna Bhatia.

The actor shared a video of the trip on social networks in which he is seen walking while pushing his mother, who is in a wheelchair, to his favorite place in the world: a casino. As soon as Akshay saw the sign with "casino,quot; written on it, he pointed it out and mentioned that he will take his mother there. Akshay's subtitle for the video read: "Do more of what you like to do and that is exactly what the birthday girl did. I spent last week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place worldwide: the casino."

Speaking of movies, Akshay will be seen soon in Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be the last addition to his police universe after Singham and Simmba.