Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer says he is being frozen outside the band

During a conversation with TMZ journalists, Joey Kramer, the former drummer of the legendary rock band, Aerosmith, said he had been "forbidden,quot; to play with the other boys. Joey said the fact that he was forbidden to play with the rest of Aerosmith, with whom he has worked for fifty years, was "devastating."

Kramer said it was not "money,quot;, but the fact that he had been deprived of the right to recognition of other people in the industry, including organizations such as MusiCares and the Grammy Awards. The drummer hopes fans can understand that he only wants to play with the band.

Joey, at the conclusion of the video, states that being deprived of that right by the rest of the group was painful and "completely wrong." Reportedly, Kramer had had several opportunities to play with the rest of the band, but he repeatedly backed down.

Later, Joey recorded a tape for the other boys in the group to audition as a drummer, but they felt that their skills were not where they should be. Sources who spoke with the media mentioned above said that Joey is suing the band. Aerosmith will play in the Grammys and, according to reports, Joey wants to play a part.

Although the band is not getting along so well at this time, sources claim that Aerosmith is still open to include him again in the group, however, he has to regain his skills where he used to be.

The drummer's legal team requested last Monday that the judge allow him the right to play with the band.

As previously reported, Kramer dropped a lawsuit against the other members of the group, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. Reportedly, Joey had a temporary disability that frustrated his ability to play in the group.

Ad

In addition, Kramer accused Aerosmith of unfairly asking him to make a series of recordings along with a click track, and not even with the rest of the band. Kramer went on to say that being unable to act with the band, as well as having to rehearse the click track, created major problems in his life.



Post views:

0 0