"Abandoned and forgotten,quot;: Academic writings imprisoned in despair in Iran

LONDON – "I am completely alone in Iran," he wrote in a letter. "In addition to all the pain I have suffered here, I feel that I am abandoned and forgotten."
Those words were written by a British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who has been detained in an Iranian prison for more than a year, including long periods of solitary confinement, in a series of letters published by the British media. week.
Moore-Gilbert was arrested in Iran in September 2018 while attending a conference. She was later convicted of espionage and sentenced to 10 years in prison. She is being held at Evin prison in Tehran in solitary confinement in a high security wing run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
In detailing the harrowing conditions, Moore-Gilbert wrote about her deteriorating health, begged to be released from the wing where she had spent much of her time behind bars and rejected offers from the Iranian authorities to recruit her as a spy.
“I have no friends or family here and, in addition to all the pain I have suffered here, I feel that I am abandoned and forgotten, that after so many times of asking my embassy, I still have no money to support everything. is."
It is believed that the letters, addressed to three Iranian officials, were written in Persian between June and December 2019, before being taken out of jail by an intermediary and published by The Times of London and The Guardian.
Ms. Moore-Gilbert accused the Revolutionary Guards of "playing a horrible game with me."
"I am taking psychiatric medications, but these 10 months I have spent here have seriously damaged my mental health," Moore-Gilbert wrote in a letter dated July 2019. "I am still denied phone calls and visits, and I am afraid that my mental and emotional state can deteriorate further if I remain in this extremely restrictive detention room. "
The letters were revealed at a time when the already tense relationship between Iran and the West has deteriorated dramatically, after the US assassination of an Iranian general and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Iran. Ms. Moore-Gilbert is just one of several western and dual-nationals who are in Iranian prisons on charges that their families and officials say are unfounded.
Ms. Moore-Gilbert, a professor educated at Cambridge in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, denies the charges against her, as do her colleagues and family members. She is being held in the same notorious Tehran prison as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian arrested in 2016 and accused of espionage.
Many fear that women are being used as currency in tensions between Iran and the West.
Richard Ratcliffe, Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, said he had seen the letters and talked about the traumatic conditions faced by arbitrarily detained in Iran.
He urged the British and Australian governments, as well as the international community in general, to adopt a more severe stance on the arbitrary detention of foreign citizens by Iran.
Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, program director of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in Tehran when she tried to return to Britain after visiting relatives in Iran with her husband and her little daughter. She was accused of conspiring to overthrow the government of Iran, a charge that her family and the foundation have vigorously denied.
Ratcliffe said the arrests of his wife, Moore-Gilbert and other foreign citizens were similar to the taking of hostages, adding that governments had to take a firmer stance to obtain their release.
"I think the fact that the international community has not called for Iran's hostage-taking for what is allowed has allowed the growth of this practice," Ratcliffe said. "The refusal to see things as they are does not protect people in the middle."
But he also pointed out that the priority should be to ensure Ms. Moore-Gilbert's release from solitary detention, which had clearly affected her mental and physical health.
"The only thing that matters is to get her out of solitary confinement," Ratcliffe said. "Everything else can wait another day."
the Australian authorities first confirmed Ms. Moore-Gilbert's arrest almost a year after her arrest, when it was revealed that a British-Australian blogger and her Australian boyfriend were also detained. The blogger and her boyfriend were released in October in an apparent exchange of prisoners.
In another letter that Ms. Moore-Gilbert wrote to her Iranian case manager, she declared her "official and final rejection of her offer to work with the intelligence branch,quot; of the Revolutionary Guard.
“I am not a spy. I have never been a spy and I am not interested in working for an espionage organization in any country, "she wrote, according to The Times of London. She said she was innocent of all charges against her and that she had been the victim of,quot; fabrications and false accusations. ".
A spokesman for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Ms. Moore-Gilbert's case had been raised by Marise Payne, the Foreign Minister, in a meeting with her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, at a meeting in India last week.
"As we continue to work for his release, we are doing everything possible in relation to the conditions of his imprisonment," the spokesman said, according to The Australian newspaper.
Ms. Moore-Gilbert and her family have been receiving consular assistance from the Australian authorities, and the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working in cooperation with the Australians. He was visited by Australian consular officials in December and January after he was denied consular visits in the past, even during the months in which his letters were written.
The British Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it remained "extremely concerned about the welfare of British citizens with dual nationality detained in Iran," and noted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised those concerns to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran during a meeting. January 9
The British Foreign Office advises citizens against every trip to Iran, citing a risk of arrest. A request to the Iranian Embassy in London to respond to the letters was not immediately answered.
Human rights groups and politicians in Australia and Britain expressed outrage after the details of the letters were published. Elaine Pearson, Australian director of Human Rights Watch, said in a tweet on Monday that Ms. Moore-Gilbert "had already been in prison for too long,quot; and urged the Australian government to "intensify efforts to take her home."
But Mr. Ratcliffe, along with many other activists who have campaigned for the release of foreigners, said he believed that the diplomatic exchange had fallen short and that negotiations had stalled.
"What is happening is a chess game," said Ratcliffe, "where there are innocent people being used."
