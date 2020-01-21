"Abandoned and forgotten,quot;: Academic writings imprisoned in despair in Iran

“I have no friends or family here and, in addition to all the pain I have suffered here, I feel that I am abandoned and forgotten, that after so many times of asking my embassy, ​​I still have no money to support everything. is."

It is believed that the letters, addressed to three Iranian officials, were written in Persian between June and December 2019, before being taken out of jail by an intermediary and published by The Times of London and The Guardian.

Ms. Moore-Gilbert accused the Revolutionary Guards of "playing a horrible game with me."

"I am taking psychiatric medications, but these 10 months I have spent here have seriously damaged my mental health," Moore-Gilbert wrote in a letter dated July 2019. "I am still denied phone calls and visits, and I am afraid that my mental and emotional state can deteriorate further if I remain in this extremely restrictive detention room. "

The letters were revealed at a time when the already tense relationship between Iran and the West has deteriorated dramatically, after the US assassination of an Iranian general and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Iran. Ms. Moore-Gilbert is just one of several western and dual-nationals who are in Iranian prisons on charges that their families and officials say are unfounded.

Image Kylie Moore-Gilbert Credit… Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, through Shutterstock

Ms. Moore-Gilbert, a professor educated at Cambridge in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, denies the charges against her, as do her colleagues and family members. She is being held in the same notorious Tehran prison as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian arrested in 2016 and accused of espionage.