A movie of Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon Movie Review

Critic's Rating:







3.0 / 5

Shaun The Sheep Movie, the 2015 big screen adaptation of the popular children's cartoon Shaun The Sheep, which chronicles the misadventures of an intelligent Shaun sheep, made the gang get lost in a big city. Here, the franchise enters the territory of Spielberg, and Shaun and his friends meet an extraterrestrial woman, Lu-La, Shaun and the Blitzer sheepdog, combining their wits to send her back home. The film pays tribute to many popular science fiction movies and novels. Here is a mini robot similar to WALL-E called Mugg-1N5 that helps Agent Red, who is dressed as an agent of the Men In Black franchise to hunt aliens. A mechanic's sign in the village reads like HG Wheels, a tribute to the iconic HG Wells novel, The War of the World. There is a misleading photo of a blurred pizza caught in a candid photo that is confused with a UFO that talks about our obsession with UFO conspiracy theories.

In the city of Mossingham, farmer John and his dog Bingo run into a UFO and witness an alien landing. The news soon spreads and visitors descend massively in the suburb who wish to take a look. Back at Mossy Bottom Farm, after Blitzer prohibits sheep from participating in dangerous hobbies, and even at a barbecue dinner, they order a pizza. They open the pizza boxes to find them empty and then Shaun discovers that an alien child Lu-La has hidden in his stable and has taken care of eating all the pizza. Shaun takes her under his wing and the mischievous Lu-La leads him to various types of problems, including the destruction of a combined combine. The man who owns his farm (known simply as Farmer), meanwhile, comes up with the idea of ​​opening an alien theme park on his farm to get some easy money. Little does he know that he will actually attract UFOs …

%MINIFYHTMLb15f270d68b0caca63b3e6f1dc44c69713% %MINIFYHTMLb15f270d68b0caca63b3e6f1dc44c69714%

The film combines plasticine technology with computer images to create some cute characters that appeal to you in their world. It's their expressions that convince you, since the film lacks human language. The silly slapstick comedy is aimed primarily at elementary students, but it will surely make adults smile too. Jokes and cultural references will surely be lost in children.

Trailer: A Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon movie