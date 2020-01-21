A Bollywood star acquires a global stigma

Deepika Padukone, one of the best paid and best known actresses in Bollywood, can afford to choose her roles carefully and with a purpose. With his new film, the first one he produced, he decided to make a statement about acid attacks in India.
"Chhapaak," which was launched on January 10 in India and in select cities around the world, is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in New Delhi in 2005 by a man whose advances he had despised. Since then, Ms. Agarwal, 29, has become an activist; She has pressured the Supreme Court of India to regulate the sale of acid and to Parliament to facilitate the prosecution of the perpetrators of acid attacks.
Acid attacks are increasing in many countries and affect women disproportionately, according to Acid Survivors Trust International. Only India recorded about 300 attacks in 2016, but the real number was probably much higher. The stigma of acid attacks is a form of social banishment, which brings a second wave of more lasting trauma to survivors.
“The attacker is attacking you once. But society always attacks you, at all times, ”Ms. Agarwal said in an interview, reflecting on her path to activism. He suffered burns mainly on his face, and underwent seven reconstructive surgeries, all while enduring teasing about who would marry her and how he could achieve success in life. At his lowest moment, he said, he realized: “A crime has happened to me. I did not commit the crime. So why should I sit quietly?
After hiding her face in public for eight years, Mrs. Agarwal started dating differently. She filed a police report against her attacker, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a rarity in India. She pressured lawmakers to restrict the sale of acid (including the types most commonly used in these attacks, hydrochloric and sulfuric) and became the director of the Chhanv Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of acid attacks In 2014, she was honored at the White House by former first lady Michelle Obama. Much of his trip is told in the film, which tells the story of Mrs. Agarwal but adheres to the heart of her substance.
The script, which director Meghna Gulzar had turned into a script, caught Ms. Padukone's attention immediately. In 2018 I was finishing filming dramas of two periods and looking for something emotionally lighter. But Mrs. Agarwal's story was too convincing. (Ms. Padukone has been in dozens of Indian films, but she may be better known in the United States for starring alongside Vin Diesel in the 2017 movie "XXX: The Return of Xander Cage,quot;).
"It's not very often that they know, literally, in a couple of minutes that this is a movie they want to commit to," Padukone said, "where when reading the first pages, they think, & # 39; Boom, this is and I want do this & # 39; ".
She saw true beauty and heroism in the story.
"As much as the movie talks about acid violence," Padukone said, it's also about what women "have done in their lives after going through something like this, which in my opinion, it's about courage and determination and spirit."
Mrs. Gulzar, the director, saw the film as a way to highlight the legal, financial and social struggles of survivors of acid attacks in a cheerful way. He launched true survivors of acid attacks and let the camera rest on their faces with as much love as on the main character, called Malti. "They have overcome their trauma, they have accepted the face that looks at them in the mirror," Gulzar said. "It's time to accept them, to find their look. They don't have that doubt. We do. We need to get over it."
"It is a film that inherently lends itself to extremely graphic images and yet it is a story that wants people to know and come to see," said Gulzar. "You don't want them to turn around because they are afraid of what they can see."
During the early stages of the movie, when the team tried to get the right look, they spent four to five hours a day in Mrs. Padukone's prosthetic makeup. The actress had her own understanding to see how her face changed. "When I looked in the mirror, I felt like me," he said.
Ms. Agarwal sees this as the key to ending stigma and perhaps to stop the attacks. "If beauty were important, maybe you wouldn't be talking to me," he said. “When I left, people didn't know me by my face, they knew me by my strength. That is beauty. "