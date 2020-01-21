A Bollywood star acquires a global stigma

She saw true beauty and heroism in the story.

"As much as the movie talks about acid violence," Padukone said, it's also about what women "have done in their lives after going through something like this, which in my opinion, it's about courage and determination and spirit."

Mrs. Gulzar, the director, saw the film as a way to highlight the legal, financial and social struggles of survivors of acid attacks in a cheerful way. He launched true survivors of acid attacks and let the camera rest on their faces with as much love as on the main character, called Malti. "They have overcome their trauma, they have accepted the face that looks at them in the mirror," Gulzar said. "It's time to accept them, to find their look. They don't have that doubt. We do. We need to get over it."

"It is a film that inherently lends itself to extremely graphic images and yet it is a story that wants people to know and come to see," said Gulzar. "You don't want them to turn around because they are afraid of what they can see."

During the early stages of the movie, when the team tried to get the right look, they spent four to five hours a day in Mrs. Padukone's prosthetic makeup. The actress had her own understanding to see how her face changed. "When I looked in the mirror, I felt like me," he said.

Ms. Agarwal sees this as the key to ending stigma and perhaps to stop the attacks. "If beauty were important, maybe you wouldn't be talking to me," he said. “When I left, people didn't know me by my face, they knew me by my strength. That is beauty. "