50 Cent has forced his girlfriend, Cuban Link, to erase this amazing photo: some women criticize the rapper for being too controlling

As history has repeatedly told us, it is better not to get involved in any discussion with 50 Cent on the Internet, since Curtis James Jackson is known for his multiple enmity with different people throughout his career.

Even his own firstborn son, Marquise Jackson, is not sure once he fell under the radar of his famous father.

The fight between father and son began for the first time, when in 2018 Marquise shared a photo with him pretending that Curtis was sitting next to him and captioned his publication with the words "Father & # 39; s Day Lunch lol,quot; in an attempt to make a joke. out of the situation.

However, it seems that 50 Cent did not appreciate the humor of his eldest son because he later commented on a photo of Marquise and Supreme Griff's son, stating that if these two "little idiots,quot; were hit by a bus, he would not have a bad day. " .

Meanwhile, the rapper's current love interest, Cuban Link, has managed to invoke the wrath of the interpreter "Get Low,quot; by updating his Instagram page with a new video.

The fitness expert innocently shared a brief photo showing her toned stomach and described her post with the explanation that she was in the gym earlier all day.

While the publication quickly generated many likes, it seems that 50 Cent did not appreciate the revealing video that was published on the social media platform, since he commented angrily that he should send such materials to his phone and not to Instagram.

the Power star wrote: “I just landed. Now, why do you have to be doing shit like that? You send this shit to my phone. No to Instagram. what the hell ".

Then he added: "Very nice baby, look you don't need to go out. Besides, it's a snowstorm that's disgusting. 😆 Stay at the house." LOL ".

One person has this to say: "But she was doing that before you are sure that this is how she got his attention now. It is a problem."

Another commenter said: "I'm pretty sure of this, not the first time, if she was doing this before everyone was together, and you saw that what made you think it would be different? I have to accept people for what they are. the moment you decide to be with them, they will change certain behaviors if they wish. "

Cuban Link was forced to delete the photo.



