49ers vs. bosses: the three worst starting stories for Super Bowl 54

Now that the 49ers and the Chiefs are ready to play in Super Bowl 54, get ready for two weeks of hot shots and conveniently inaccurate stories before the NFL championship game in Miami on February 2.

Not long after San Francisco and Kansas City won their respective conference championships with relative ease on Sunday night, some of those stories unfortunately began to lift their ugly heads. Let's go ahead and eliminate those myths now, okay?

Myth 1: "It is the elite defense of the 49ers against the explosive offensive of the Chiefs,quot;

This completely ignores the fact that San Francisco is actually the best overall offensive team in Super Bowl 54. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers ranked No. 4 in total offense (yards), averaging 381.1 yards per game during the regular season . They were number 2 on scoring offense, averaging 29.9 points per game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were No. 6 in total offense and No. 7 in scoring offense, so yes, behind the 49ers in both categories.

The Chiefs scored 86 points in two playoff games and the 49ers scored only 64, but the Chiefs had to dig double-digit holes in both games, while the 49ers faced little resistance and were able to run heavy to chew the clock in the game. second half. The 49ers are much more two-dimensional: No. 2 in trouble and No. 13 in passes, while the Chiefs were No. 23 in trouble and No. 5 in passes.

OK, it's true that the 49ers had total defense No. 3, in contrast to the No. 17 position of the Chiefs there. But the Chiefs actually had a slightly better scoring defense, No. 7 (19.3 points allowed per game) to No. 49 of the 49ers (19.4 points allowed per game).

The 49ers are very good defensively, but this is not close to the & # 39; 85 Bears, & # 39; 00 Ravens or & # 39; 02 Buccaneers. Sometimes they can fight the race (they finished in 17th place in the regular season) and may have some surface coverage problems against opponents who are passing weapons, such as the Chiefs.

San Francisco finished in No. 1 against the pass, but Kansas City was not far behind in No. 8, improving greatly since No. 31 a season ago. The Chiefs still don't get enough credit for their improved defense while switching to a 4-3 base under Steve Spagnuolo. Starting in front with Pro Bowl linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark, passing by cornerback Bashaud Breeland and deep Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs have their share of disruptors. Their very defamed career defense recovered in revenge against Texans and Titans and the coverage and pressure has not disappointed them much.

So stop comparing Super Bowl 54 with the classic offensive against Super Bowls past defense clashes, because this is not one of those. The 49ers and Chiefs did a good job on both sides of the ball to get to Super Bowl 54.

Myth 2: "It's the 49ers dominant race game against the dangerous passing game of the Chiefs,quot;

Here we go again. As we mentioned before, the 49ers had a prolific game, finishing second only behind the Ravens' record attack with Lamar Jackson. They averaged 144.1 yards per game and 4.6 yards per attempt during the regular season.

The 49ers kept running 186 yards against the Vikings in the divisional playoffs hitting 285 ridiculous yards in the Packers. Garoppolo completed only 11 passes against the Vikings before attempting only eight against the Packers. But Garoppolo passed for 3,978 yards and averaged 30 attempts per game during the regular season while throwing 27 touchdowns and rated 102.0 to 8.4 yards per attempt.

The 49ers do not depend on a heavy ball control approach like Giants vs.. Bills in Super Bowl 25 to keep Mahomes off the field to win. They are comfortable and able to make Garoppolo participate in a high score issue, given that it is delivered in great games (Seahawks, Packers, Saints) doing exactly that.

The Chiefs averaged only 98.1 yards per game at 4.2 yards per attempt during the regular season. But they beat the Texans (118-94) and Derrick Henry & # 39; s Titans (112-85). Mahomes was responsible for 106 of those yards (exactly 53 in each game) to lead the team in both games, but his sudden big fight cannot be ignored as a real factor in Super Bowl 54. Damien Williams has finished the units running with three of his four playoff touchdowns, while also making key plays catching passes off the field.

The 49ers yielded 4.5 yards per carry and it is also important to note that only the Bengals and Browns allowed more yards per land on average per game to QBs. Jackson, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray caused problems when everyone ran or extended the plays.

San Francisco could lean toward running more and be more effective in doing so, but Kansas City is capable of doing more damage on the ground than it might appear on the surface of this lazy narrative.

Myth 3: "He is the best team in the NFL against the best player in the NFL,quot;

What does this mean? That the 49ers are the most complete team while the Chiefs rely more on Mahomes to save them as the MVP QB that is? So why are the Chiefs favored slightly in a neutral field at Hard Rock Stadium if they are an army of one?

No matter how much magic Mahomes creates with football in his hands, he cannot take over a championship round like a throwing ace, a hot shooting guard or a goalkeeper with lights out. Mahomes can play LeBron or Kawhi against the 49ers, but he still can't win Super Bowl 54 without a lot of support, because, you know, he can't play defense.

The Chiefs are playing in Super Bowl 54 because they have many leading talents, starting around QB with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and a strong offensive line, all in an excellent system under Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy. Williams, Sammy Watkins and rookie Mecole Hardman are some great creators of quite skilled complementary games. That is before reaching Jones, Clark, Breeland, Mathieu and the defensive crew, and excellent special teams.

The 49ers are also loaded in all three phases, but they have some special individual game creators who can also take over stretching games: Raheem Mostert runner simply took his turn against the Packers. In the past, Garoppolo or tight end George Kittle or rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel or rookie defensive end Nick Bosa … you get it.

This is not Mahomes against the 49ers. These are the bosses against the 49ers. Mahomes and Garoppolo can shine individually and one of them will continue to lose because quarterback victories are not real statistics.

The Chiefs are not a superstar, some stars and mostly scrubs. Similarly, the 49ers are not just a solid team without the style of spectacular highlights.

Trying to define the roles of the 49ers and Chiefs on each side and force them to specific identities takes away the feeling that Super Bowl 54 is one of the largest, hardest to choose and potentially even more even Super Bowls ever. played – and that is not a myth.