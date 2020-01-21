& # 39; Mateship and camaraderie & # 39 ;: Australia's soot-covered firefighters | Australia news

Wallan, Australia – With their faces and uniforms blackened by soot and ashes, Wallan's volunteer fire team thought they had under control the fire they were fighting in the Victoria state of Australia, apart from some fires caused by the floating embers that dotted the sky .

But then the wind changed.

Suddenly, Braydan Fletcher and his team found themselves facing a wall of flame 150 kilometers wide.

"That's where your training and your confidence in the team around you comes in," he told Al Jazeera, 30, whose full-time job is transport operations manager.

The team narrowly escaped, but for Fletcher it is part of being one of the 59,000 volunteers of the Victoria Country Fire Authority (CFA).

"It's about being able to protect people," he said, admitting that while work can be exciting it can also be scary at times.

"This has taught me a lot about giving instead of drinking," he said at the Wallan fire station surrounded by his "second family," a diverse team of men and women ranging from students to merchants and academics.

While the waves, the toots and the graces they receive from the locals as they drive to a job give "a warm sense of satisfaction," Fletcher said that what he most meant was the appreciation of his CFA family.

The Australian fire season began earlier than usual and has destroyed vast areas of scrubland in the south and east of the country (File: Saeed Khan / AFP)

"You know you have them watching over you just like you are taking care of them."

Unprecedented fire season

This year, an unprecedented number of fires still burning across Australia have razed more than 10 million hectares of land and claimed 28 lives, including five volunteer firefighters.

The damage and death toll would undoubtedly be much greater if it were not for the courage of the Australian volunteer brigades that make up the vast majority of firefighters in the country.

In neighboring New South Wales, more than 72,000 volunteers have made the state's Rural Fire Service the largest volunteer firefighter organization in the world.

But the magnitude of the fires that have been burning across the state since September means they have had to resort to Victoria teams, including the Wallan Brigade.

Bec Lyons, an 11-year-old CFA volunteer, was called across the border after she had already been fighting another fire in Victoria. He ended up spending 22 hours on the front line.

"It was exhausting. And then you stink, you're covered in ashes, so you still have to shower before going to bed," he told Al Jazeera.

For Lyons, who also works as a nurse and ambulance doctor, work is about being part of the community.

"It's very rewarding," he said. "Being able to be there for people in their time of need."

Peak in volunteers

The coldest weather and rain have given respite to the devastated landscapes, and Fletcher has begun training new volunteers at the Wallan fire station.

Voluntary firefighters are required to conduct regular training and catastrophic fires this season have led to even more people signing up (Tracey Shelton / Al Jazeera)

While conducting fire hose preparation drills, the bright uniforms of the new recruits contrasted with the faded and soot-stained jackets of senior combatants.

Fletcher joined the CFA 11 years ago when he was 19 years old.

He said he was driving along the road with friends when they saw a fire truck coming in the opposite direction. It was the time of forest fires of & # 39; Black Saturday & # 39; that razed parts of Victoria and killed 173 people.

"I was looking at the fireman I was driving," Fletcher said.

"It was covered with soot and ashes and it showed that they had had a great fight that day. He gave me the approval and I thought: & # 39; I want to be like him & # 39;".

The same week, Fletcher signed up for training.

Eleven years later, he is now one of those soot-covered fighters that inspires the next generation.

Last month, the brigade received more volunteer requests than they would normally receive in a 12-month period.

They have just trained 20 new recruits, increasing their number to 104, including 20 young people, 15 support crew members and more than 60 operational firefighters who drive the team's four fire trucks.

Anxious to execute the exercises conducted by Fletcher, Bodhi Edmonds, 16, enrolled for the first time as a junior when he was 11 years old.

"The CFA members came to my elementary school and made a smoke demonstration," Edmonds said, explaining the various fire survival techniques they taught them.

He was so excited that he went to his house and told his mother. "That weekend, I went down to the station and signed up."

When he was younger, Edmonds learned basic skills and participated in community events and competitions, but he had to wait until he turned 16 to complete his final firefighting course.

"I am very eager to leave and I am very excited," Edmonds told Al Jazeera, adding that the intensity of this year's fire season has not diminished his ambitions.

Nathan Anderson, 37, has been a CFA volunteer for 26 years and is the captain of the Wallan Brigade. He says his team received 280 calls last year, compared to 110 when it started (Tracey Shelton / AL Jazeera)

"It really makes me want to go out and help."

Flames & # 39; as high as the truck & # 39;

Sitting nearby, Jacob Angelino, 19, recalled his first assignment after training as a junior.

"You train and practice, but it's nothing like when you really go out and see the flames. You know what you're doing, but you get a little behind," the university student told Al Jazeera. "Now, I just move. I know, where everything is, I know what I'm doing and it's just bang, bang, bang."

While volunteers receive calls throughout the year for everything from home fires to gas leaks and car accidents, Angelino said larger fires do not usually occur until February.

This year's fire season arrived early with a new intensity, and Victoria teams have been helping in New South Wales since November. The flames, he said, were "as tall as the truck."

Time commitments can have a high cost, especially for people who already have studies, jobs and families.

But the workload is constantly growing.

"Last year we did 280 jobs," said Nathan Anderson, 37, who has been a CFA volunteer for 26 years and is the captain of the Wallan Brigade. "When I started, we were making about 110."

The battle against the mega fire in northeast Victoria takes three weeks and, in addition to the workload, training is mandatory.

"It's a second full-time unpaid job," said Anderson, whose wife and children are also CFA volunteers.

Last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said volunteer firefighters in New South Wales who are self-employed or work for small businesses could request this year a payment of up to 300 Australian dollars ($ 205) per day with a maximum of 6,000 Australian dollars in total. But firefighters in other states were not included in the offer.

Australia fires have been fought mainly by volunteers and teams from Victoria have been sent to New South Wales to help (Tracey Shelton / Al Jazeera)

But none of the volunteers at Wallan care about financial compensation.

University student Carly Ficheroux, a seven-year-old volunteer, said she missed the opportunity to live and work in Spain because of the "companionship and camaraderie,quot; between the crew.

"The other day one of the farmers, who was fighting with his own vehicle by our side, simply waved to thank," he said. "They were the most significant waves I've had."