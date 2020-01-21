& # 39; I Can See & # 39; of Mac Miller presents the voice of Ariana Grande, the producer believes

%MINIFYHTMLe882a401ded55e48609b6afd0f094a1b12% %MINIFYHTMLe882a401ded55e48609b6afd0f094a1b13%

In a new interview about the posthumous album of the late rapper, Jon Brion reveals that the female voice included in the commented song & # 39; was already there & # 39; When he was recruited.

Mac Millerproducer friend Jon Brion seems to have confirmed that the rapper's posthumous album features voices from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

"Circles", the follow-up to Miller's fifth offer, "Swimming" of 2018, was launched on Friday (January 17), two days before what would have been the tragic 28th birthday of the MC, and fans have I've been asking if the female voice included in the song "I Can See" belongs to Grande, who is not credited on the track.

Now, in a new interview with the New York Times, Brion indicates that the speculation is true, at least as far as he knows.

When asked if there are voices of Grande in "I Can See," he told the publication: "I think there are."

However, Brion, who was recruited by the star's family to complete the project he had been working with Miller at the time of his death in September 2018, states that it had nothing to do with the decision to include his voice.

"Someone just told me something about that, some nonsense," Brion continued. "I mean, that was a preexisting clue."

"There were some songs that the family gave me in which I had been working independently and I thought they fit thematically with what we had worked on. & # 39; I Can See & # 39; was one of those …"

"I played some things on those tracks to make them feel like the others, but those voices were already there. It wasn't like an executive decision or anything."

Grande herself has not yet commented, but she and Miller collaborated several times during their two-year romance, which ended in May 2018.

Meanwhile, Brion revealed that "Circles" was supposed to be the second release of an album trilogy.

"There were supposed to be three albums: the first one, & # 39; Swimming & # 39 ;, was a kind of hybridization of going between hip-hop and song," he explained. "The second, which had already decided that it would be called & # 39; Circles & # 39 ;, would be based on a song. And I think the third would have been just a pure hip-hop record. I think he wanted to tell people & # 39; I still love this, I still do this. "

Miller died of an accidental drug overdose at age 26.