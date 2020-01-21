& # 39; A well-planned battle for control of the judiciary of Poland & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML96b6b63f469dd9ae84712b7fdbb2e8bf11% %MINIFYHTML96b6b63f469dd9ae84712b7fdbb2e8bf12%

The "march of a thousand robes,quot; in Warsaw on January 12 sent a clear message to the Polish government: the judges will resist any attempt to gag or control.

More than 30,000 people, including Polish judges and their counterparts across Europe, demonstrated against a bill that could see punished judges if they criticize government-backed judicial reforms.

After being rejected on January 17 by the Senate, the bill will return to the lower house of parliament, Sejm, on Wednesday, where lawmakers from the right-wing Party of Law and Justice (PiS) have a majority.

Polish judges, lawyers and activists fear that continued attempts to interfere with the judiciary could jeopardize the country's democracy that cost him so much to win.

"What is particularly worrying is that the government is looking for excuses to get rid of the judges," he said Monika Frackowiak, judge of the district court in Poznan and board member of MEDEL, an association of European judges.

Amnesty International appointed Frackowiak as one of the 30 judges who have suffered disciplinary harassment. She He was attacked for the first time when he talked about the importance of fair trials in a summer festival.

The Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, an agency launched in December 2017 to sanction judges for their judicial decisions, responds directly to PiS and is considered particularly controversial.

Under the bill, judges who criticize government judicial reforms could be punished. The judges have previously been sanctioned by decisions such as referring cases to the Court of Justice of the European Communities.

The European Commission has said that there is a "systemic threat,quot; to the rule of law in Poland.

In 2018, a new law meant that 40 percent of the judges were forced to retire earlier.

Freedom House, a government-funded NGO based in the United States, has said that "the breadth and depth of the measures already taken in recent years by Law and Justice means that Poland's judicial institutions have been captured."

In 2019, Amnesty reported on the increased powers of the Attorney General, which led to the degradation, punishment and dismissal of some judges.

Some of those who retired say they were forced to do so because they criticized the government.

If the bill is passed, criticism of the reforms could be interpreted as "political behavior,quot; and, therefore, could be punished.

Concerns of & # 39; Polexit & # 39;

The debate on judicial independence has raised concerns about Poland's membership in the EU.

Dariusz Mazur, judge of the Krakow regional court and spokesman for the Association of Judges, said: "The possibility of punishing judges for referring cases to the Court of Justice of the European Communities excludes Poland from the European Union legal system which, before or after – will result in Polexit.

"One of the objectives of the EU is to defend its citizens from the abuse of national governments in terms of preserving judicial independence, which is one of the central components of the rule of law.

"The government is going to introduce an authoritarian system under which the state's authority is based on the fear of citizens who are deprived of efficient legal protection against abuse of power."

According to Freedom House, the clash between PiS and the "European values,quot; could lead to a referendum on block membership.

But according to Marcin Warchol, vice minister of justice, criticism of the bill is unjustified and the government simply wants to "avoid anarchy and chaos."

In recent years, everything that was built is being destroyed in the name of populism and the vision of the leaders of the ruling party. Agnieszka Blazowska, Polish lawyer

The National Judicial Council (NCJ), an agency established under the Polish Constitution, has the task of appointing judges and reviewing ethical complaints against them.

The NCJ was reconstituted in 2017, and the parliament was responsible for appointing judges instead of members of the judiciary.

Critics said this violated the principle of separation of powers.

But Warchol supports the new NCJ, saying: "There are cases in which the judges elected by the & # 39; former & # 39; NCJ declare null and void a choice of judges by the restructured NCJ.

"This means that they are invalidating the legal status of their colleagues."

He said the old model of judicial appointment is being controlled exclusively by the judges themselves "without any external agent being able to influence these processes."

Warchol explained that the bill has been modified in accordance with EU standards.

"For example, the term & # 39; sanctions for political activities & # 39; was modified to be & # 39; sanctions for public activities that are incompatible with judicial independence & # 39;" Warchol told Al Jazeera, adding that Surveys suggest broad public support for the bill.

Despite the resistance to changes proposed by the government, the need for judicial reform is widely recognized.

"What we need is greater transparency, efficiency and modernization, not the changes the government is making, which will result in the government having total control of the judiciary," said Frackowiak.

The judiciary is not the only institution in which PiS has been interested.

In 2017, the ruling party said it wanted the Polish media to support its nationalist message by passing a law that would allow the government to appoint the heads of the public broadcaster and other state media.

For Karolina Wierczynska, a law professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences, the current situation transcends the traditional left-right or Catholic-communist divisions.

It is "a conflict between tyranny and democracy. Tyranny is represented by PiS and democracy is represented by all those groups that PiS describes as enemies of the current government."

PiS came to power in 2015, winning a majority in the Sejm, placing it in the strongest position that a party had enjoyed post-communism.

Agnieszka Blazowska, a Polish lawyer and member of the Warsaw Bar Association, said since then that PiS has been trying to control the judges.

"The judges who carry out the judicial function must be free from influence," he told Al Jazeera.

"You cannot say that it is a sudden repression. It is a well-planned battle for control of the judiciary in Poland."

"I was born in the early 1980s, so I remember the process of building the solid and democratic country that was Poland after 1989. Our dream came true on May 1, 2004 when Poland joined the EU or as many of us we said, "he returned. to the European family. "

"But in recent years, everything that was built is being destroyed in the name of populism and the vision of the leaders of the ruling party."