2020 Super Bowl teams, propagation predictions: why the 49ers will beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54

The 49ers and Chiefs are heading towards a classic Super Bowl 54. Although the opening line has the Chiefs as light favorites as the "host,quot; team of the AFC in Miami next Sunday, February 2 (6:30 pm ET, Fox ), is one of the closest NFL championship games ever

The 49ers, for now, are helpless by between 1 and 1.5 points. That despite the fact that they were 13-3 as the best seeded in the toughest NFC and swept the Vikings and Packers in the playoffs. The Chiefs, meanwhile, had to erase the initial two-digit deficits against Texans and Titans.

Here the confrontation is detailed and why rely more on the victory of the 49ers.

Running game of the 49ers vs. Boss Defense

Raheem Mostert's monstrous game against the Packers in the NFC championship (29 carries, 220 yards, 4 touchdowns) didn't come out of nowhere. He has been the most reliable and explosive player of the 49ers during the second half of the season by necessity, without Tevin Coleman or Matt Breida getting rid of injuries.

But Mostert is simply using its speed and burst to take advantage of a high-flying zone block scheme. The 49ers have a strong offensive line and the latest in extra blockers in Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk. They create confusion with the different personnel formations and the movement prior to the snap. They have games designed for both indoors and outdoors.

The Chiefs have a good defensive front with Chris Jones and Frank Clark, but their defensive problems throughout the season come from a weak general line of supporters. Don't be fooled by your success against Derrick Henry in the game for the AFC title. This is the No. 25 defense of the regular season, and although Henry was difficult to stop as a big, fast and powerful runner, the 49ers are a different challenge because of how they change the pace from different angles.

Advantage: 49ers.

Race game of bosses against defense of the 49ers race

The traditional Chiefs career game has not been a factor so far in the playoffs. Damien Williams has had an impact as a scorer and catcher, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the best runner, with 53 yards in each game. The 49ers closed Dalvin Cook and the Vikings, but resigned a little more against Aaron Jones and the Packers.

The 49ers' defense lost a key piece in tackle D.J. Jones and some depth in the rotation of the line behind him. They can still be dominant sometimes, but they finished No. 17 against the race in the regular season. The Chiefs were only No. 23 on a hurried offensive. Mahomes' intrepid fight adds a concern for the 49ers, who have not fared well against the QBs that are running this season.

Although the 49ers' strength lies in the No. 1 pass defense due to a discouraging edge attack and secondary sound, the Chiefs will not suddenly force the problem on the ground, but will use the pass to open the race and launch Williams as an extension of that.

Advantage: 49ers.

49ers vs. passes game Chiefs Pass Defense

The 49ers, even with their ground attack No. 2, finished No. 13 in the NFL on pass offense. The Chiefs, after finishing penultimate in 2018, improved to pass defense No. 8 this season. They are in a hurry, led by Jones inside and Clark outside with some timely help. High school, even after losing rookie Juan Thornhill, has been stingy because Bashaud Breeland and Tyrann Mathieu lead the cover charge.

But the Chiefs do not agree well with the physicist and the rapidity of the two main objectives of the 49ers for quarterback Jimmy Garoppplo, tight end George Kittle and rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Veteran veteran Emmanuel Sanders also brings the ability to operate against the Chiefs like a recent former Bronco. Also, with so much attention that Kansas City will need to put in the San Francisco racing game, the game action will open things across the field. It is also difficult to reach Garoppolo when he quickly drops the ball and plays out of the race.

Look here also for the 49ers to exploit the Chiefs' supporters and the deep Daniel Sorensen. Mostert and Coleman, if he returns to play for his shoulder injury, could be busy in the short pass game to complement Kittle and Samuel stretching the center of the field.

Advantage: 49ers.

Game of passes of the bosses vs. 49ers pass defense

The 49ers pass defense is good at all levels, but it has enough holes for Mahomes to find things he likes with the Boss No. 5 offense. San Francisco will win with fast passes sometimes, but Mahomes' ability to extend the plays with his feet and improve with his arm will cause some failures.

The 49ers linebacker body is much better with Kwon Alexander back to help Dre Greenlaw, and the return of security Jaquiski Tartt can also help tight end Travis Kelce. Richard Sherman is still a closed corner, but he doesn't usually travel, and the Chiefs will often display the speed of the Tyreek Hill open receiver in the slot.

It will be difficult for the 49ers to commit additional men at the right times to take Kelce and Hill. The Chiefs can also go deeper with Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Williams to create clashes that they like.

Advantage: Bosses.

The 49ers have great weapons, but they are somewhat limited to Samuel, Kittle, Sanders and their backs. The Chiefs can reach four in depth and also have their two rookies, Hardman and runner Darwin Thompson, ready for some wrinkles.

The Chiefs also have the most versatile defensive player in Super Bowl 54 in safety Tyrann Mathieu. Advantage: Bosses.

The 49ers have a good match with veteran kicker Robbie Gould and rookie player Mitch Wishnowsky. The Chiefs counteract with the safe combination of Harrison Butker and Dustin Colquitt.

Hardman will go to the Pro Bowl for his return skill. That and Butker's rank break the tie. Advantage: Bosses.

Andy Reid has the experience and has Super Bowl winner Steve Spagnuolo coordinating the defense. Eric Bieniemy has also been an excellent offensive coordinator.

But no duo planned and managed staff better than Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh for the 49ers did this season. Advantage: 49ers.

The Chiefs have a magical Mahomes, in addition to Reid and many hungry veterans of a ring. But the 49ers seem to have a little more arrogance, as if they had been here together before even if they haven't.

Garoppolo is also imperturbable, and the 49ers are more tested in battle. We rely on San Francisco to pay attention to details and make fewer mental mistakes. Advantage: 49ers.

Super Bowl Prediction

The 49ers have more offensive firepower and fewer defensive holes. The Chiefs also have many great play abilities, but they also tend to give up more big plays. The 49ers are used to flying outside the door with determination and discipline, while the slow start of the Chiefs in the playoffs is a red flag. This results in a high score issue that comes down to the last possession.

Shanahan has already experienced disappointment with the Falcons in Super Bowl 51, seeing a 28-3 lead evaporate. That won't happen again, since a brave return led by Mahomes will fall short with Gould kicking the game winner.

49ers 34, Chiefs 31