2020 Senior Bowl list, NFL Draft internship, coaches and prospects calendar with more to demonstrate

The 2020 Senior Bowl will have less to do with the culmination of a stellar college football career and more with the completion of the great job interview for the April 2020 NFL Draft.

Being invited to participate means that a player has the eyes of professional evaluators as an intriguing prospect who has completed his university eligibility and / or graduated from college. Last year, the game produced 93 of the 254 selections in the 2019 draft, including 40 of the 102 players taken in rounds 1 to 3.

Here is a breakdown of what you need to know about the Senior Bowl week: how to look, who participates and who has more at stake while trying to impress your potential future employers.

What time is the 2020 Senior Bowl?

Date: Saturday, January 25

Saturday, January 25 Time: 2:30 pm. ET

This year's game, the 71st edition, will be played on Saturday, January 25, with a starting time set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

As usual, it will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The three-day internship week, from Tuesday to Thursday, is more important than the game itself, as prospects show their products in front of NFL scouts, training staff and staff executives.

What channel is the Senior Bowl on?

The Senior Bowl will be broadcast on the NFL network.

Andrew Siciliano is in the so-called play-by-play, accompanied at the stand by analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis. Bucky Brooks and Tom Pelissero are the secondary reporters during the broadcast. The Senior Bowl can also be streamed live through NFL.com and through the NFL Network application.

Viewers in Canada can sign up for DAZN to watch NFL Network.

Senior Bowl practice schedule

Players will practice before Saturday's game on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. You can watch the practices live during the day on the NFL Network, with a reception program broadcast at 8 p.m. ET every night. You can also watch the action live on ESPNU on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Tuesday January 21st

2 p.m. – 3:30 pm. ET: southern team practice

4 p.m. – 5:30 pm. ET: North team practice

Wednesday, January 22

1:30 in the afternoon. – 3:30 pm. ET: North team practice

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET: southern team practice

Thursday, January 23

1:30 in the afternoon. – 3:30 pm. ET: North team practice

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET: southern team practice

2020 Senior Bowl List

North Team List

South Team List

NFL staff training the 2020 Senior Bowl

Matt Patricia and the Lions staff, who have the No. 4 general team, will train the Northern Team. Zac Taylor and the Bengals staff, who have the best overall team, will train to the South. In addition, each team has two Legends captains: the North has Tony Richardson and Mike Rucker, while Aeneas Williams and Torry Holt will represent the South.

2020 NFL Draft Prospects with more to show in the Senior Bowl

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert (6-6, 237) is a well-constructed specimen with good size and arm strength and underestimated mobility. The challenge for him has consistently been to put everything together, in rhythm, as an efficient pin. You have the opportunity to answer all that to get the position of Field Marshal number 2 behind Joe Burrow.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Wounds (6-2, 218 pounds) will wear you out tidy split helmet that represents his two old schools in Alabama and Oklahoma. Given the fact that the last two quarterbacks trained by Lincoln Riley (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) won the Heisman Trophy and were No. 1 overall, Hurts shot the first-round intrigue during a productive season as a double threat. in an extended offensive. His leadership and intangible skills, obtained from leading two main programs, are evident. Now about demonstrating that you have physical skills adapted to your needs.

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

Love (6-4, 225 pounds) is another exceptional athlete with an ideal size and fitness in Mobile. But in order for you to continue uploading recruitment boards at least at the beginning of Day 2, you must demonstrate your accuracy, ability to read defenses and your decision making. It has the potential to see a significant improvement.

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) had some major flaws in coverage while he was tested on the other side of LSU's freshman sensation, Derek Stingley Jr. But he can show coaches that he is an intelligent technician who can become a man of fundamentally solid coverage in the NFL

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Gallimore (6-2, 301 pounds) is a strange athlete with great natural fast-passing skills. He took advantage of that in his last school season with four catches, 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced loose balls. You can raise your shares to first round consideration with a strong week.

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Claypool (6-4, 229) was a highly productive player for the Irish Fighting, and he used his size well to become a touchdown machine (scoring 13 times with his 66 catches for 1,037 yards). Although he averaged 15.7 yards per catch, there are some concerns about his field speed and lateral speed for a boy of his size. You can put them to rest in Mobile.

Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Adams is another massive player (6-8, 327 pounds) in relation to his position. Adams is trying to enter the same level as Austin Jackson of USC, Andrew Thomas of Georgia and Tristan Wirfs of Iowa as tackles that stand out at the start of the recruitment process. It can be smooth in pass protection and powerful in career blocking, but it has to show explorers that it is agile enough to play on the left side.

Kenny Willekes, EDGE, state of Michigan

Willekes (6-4, 260 pounds) was productive in his last two seasons at East Lansing, combining 18 catches and 36 tackles to lose. The former walk-on is a high effort player with good versatility to reach the quarterback, and stays well against the race. You have the opportunity to show explorers that you have been underestimated as a nervous athlete.

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

Robinson (6-4, 260 pounds) overcame some problems off the field by turning his heart to become a productive, often dominant, runner for Orange. His catches dropped from 10 as a junior to only four as a senior, but he increased his game in other areas. Robinson will expect to solidify as at least a second assault.

Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

Johnson (6-6, 220) has something of Mike Evans in him, but comes from a difficult season in which he limited himself to only seven games. He caught 38 passes for 559 yards and three touchdowns to continue his steady production improvement. In a broad and deep class, Johnson, like Claypool, can make a great case (literal) to stand out.