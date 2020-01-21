2020 Grammys: John Legend, DJ Khaled and more in honor of Nipsey Hussle

The marathon continues.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a commemorative performance in the 2020 Grammys January 26 In a press release obtained by E! News, the Recording Academy revealed that John legend, DJ Khaled, meek mill, Roddy ricch, Yg Y Kirk franklin will act in honor of the musician.

As executive producer of the Grammy Awards Ken Ehrlich He said in a statement about the next performance: "Activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general."

"You cannot deny the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come," the statement continued. "We are honored to bring together this incredible group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his numerous contributions to music. It will surely be a memorable performance."

Hussle, who died in March 2019, is posthumously nominated for three Grammys this year.