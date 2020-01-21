2020 Grammys: John Legend, DJ Khaled and more in honor of Nipsey Hussle

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Warner Music
The marathon continues.
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a commemorative performance in the 2020 Grammys January 26 In a press release obtained by E! News, the Recording Academy revealed that John legend, DJ Khaled, meek mill, Roddy ricch, Yg Y Kirk franklin will act in honor of the musician.
As executive producer of the Grammy Awards Ken Ehrlich He said in a statement about the next performance: "Activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general."
"You cannot deny the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come," the statement continued. "We are honored to bring together this incredible group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his numerous contributions to music. It will surely be a memorable performance."
Hussle, who died in March 2019, is posthumously nominated for three Grammys this year.
His song "Higher,quot;, which also features Legend and Khaled, is nominated for Best Rap / Singing Performance. "Racks In The Middle,quot;, presented by Ricch and Hit-boy, is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
They will also be presented during this year's Grammys Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie eilish, Ariana Grande, HIS., Jonas brothers, Lizzo, Demi lovato, Rosalia, RUN DMC, Blake shelton, gwen Stefani, Tyler the creator Y Charlie Wilson. The show will be presented by Alicia Keys.
The Grammys are also honoring the dead. The prince with a tribute concert two days after the awards ceremony. Stream, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth Wind and Fire, Foo fighters, HIS., JuanesKeys, legend, Coldplay& # 39; s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, Saint Vincent Y Usher They are ready to perform.
You can see the Hussle Grammy tribute during the Grammys live broadcast on Sunday, January 26 on CBS starting at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!