13 articles to help relieve the pain of your new year training routine

So how is your New Year training plan going? Have you experienced the euphoria of the rush of the runner or does it hurt so much that it is a challenge to move? They say that's how you know it's working, but in the same way, you'll also want to get to your next training!
We have you covered on that front. There are many ways you can give your body some additional support to overcome the pain, stiffness and fatigue that you may experience when adapting to a new exercise regimen. There are tools that act as your own personal masseuse, breaking muscle tension to give you a better range of motion. There are innovative ice pads and rubs that can help relieve inflammation and muscle pain. There are benefits to help you change your workout so that your body gets a break without losing the benefits of your momentum, and things that will help you decompress when the day is over.
No matter what you need to take it to the next step, there is probably something on this list that will help you get there. Choose your favorites and go for it. You got this!
PainCakes Cold Therapy Ice Pack
Forget your bag of frozen peas; This is what you want to relieve your inflamed and sore muscles after intense training. Simply place one of these in the freezer for 60 minutes, paste it where you need your cold therapy and it will remain there until you are ready to remove it. It will reattach more than 100 times on clean, dry skin, and will adhere to everything from the knees and elbows to the toes, ankles and feet, and anywhere on the back and shoulders. Consider this icing easily.
Compression sleeves for Udaily calves
You can get compression sleeves for almost everything in your body, but if you are running or doing heavy leg exercises, calf compression sleeves can become your best friend. They can help improve blood circulation, prevent and relieve leg cramps and shin splints, help relieve pain, pain and swelling and help muscle recovery. They are also made of a mixture of nylon and spandex, so they are comfortable and breathable while durable.
TheraBand roller massager
If you are not willing to roll on a foam roller, why don't you do it yourself? Think of this as a roller for your muscles that you can use for myofascial self-discharge and self-massage, with a striated design to grab the tissue and work more deeply on tight muscles. You can use it before exercising to warm up, or later to relieve tension in the hamstrings, quadriceps, neck or calves. It even has loops to help with stretching, too.
TheraBand resistance band with loops
Resistance bands are an excellent training option for those who love something different for their strength training routine, but did they know that they can also help with recovery? It is true. You can use them for alternative training to give your muscles a rest, or use them for water workouts or hydrotherapy exercises. They do not contain latex and come with a training library so you can recover wherever you want.
ProStretch unilateral stretching system
If you are a runner, you will thank your lucky stars that this little device exists. It does almost exactly what you think it should do, given its shape: it stretches the calves and feet, relieving the tension of the stressed muscles that have had enough of the pavement (or hills of the treadmill). Simply place your foot on the small platforms, stabilize and roll until you feel that the muscles, tendons and ligaments of the lower leg are released in a puddle of sticky substance (or something like that).
Kieba massage lacrosse balls
Give yourself the benefit of self-myofascial release with one of these super strong massage balls and see how they eliminate muscle knots and tension. Just lean towards the ball with the tense part of the body in question, and voila! Gravity and body weight combine to give you the benefits of trigger point therapy to help relieve muscle pain. If you are not ready for a foam roller or a Theragun, this is a great place to start.
TriggerPoint vibrating foam roller
Speaking of foam rollers, this goes further with the additional advantage of relaxing vibrations. It has four frequencies designed to relieve pain, encourage relaxation and aid in recovery. Using a patented multi-density grid surface, this roller aims to channel blood and oxygen through the muscles to increase circulation, while the smaller rolling surface points to deep layers of tissue. In addition, it was one of the essential garments for the well-being of Serena Williams at Amazon.
AmazonBasics – 1/2 inch extra thick exercise mat
When you are in recovery mode, you don't want to do your routine on a hard floor. Why not use this exercise mat? Made of 100% NBR foam, this mat offers a textured surface and additional cushioning support thanks to its 1/2 inch thickness, but remains lightweight and durable. Did we mention that Gabrielle Union included it as one of her favorite fitness findings on Amazon? Why she did it.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Chill Balm
It is true that this is not necessarily one of those balms that will help with pain management, that would be the High CBD Formula Body Lotion. But think of this balm more as something that nourishes your overall well-being, as well as your skin. It transforms from a solid to an oil to restore dry and sensitive skin with only seven ingredients, including 200 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Pampering yourself is as necessary for your recovery as intense physical therapy, so be sure to enjoy!
Do you feel a little hungry after all that kindness to burn calories? Keep the momentum of your workout with some Keto or Paleo snacks!