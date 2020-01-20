Zooey Deschanel turns 40 at a 80's themed birthday party with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott

New girl Former student Zooey Deschanel turned 40 on January 17, and celebrated the historic birthday with an 80s themed party attended by friends and family, including her boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

All Deschanel guests dressed in 80s old-school clothes that featured many neon wigs, spandex, blond mullets, leg warmers, and fanny pads. Scott and his family, including twin brother Drew and his wife Linda Phan, and their parents, were part of the celebration. Phan posted a photo of the party on Instagram, and also included a fun video montage of the family dancing and showing their best movements and costumes of the 80s.

Drew Scott also posted a series of photos and the same funny video, and wrote in the title: “Thanks to Zooey for being born in the 80s! To mom and dad for setting the bar high. Annalee for making our hair big and spandex extra tight, and Jonathan and Emily for putting it all together. And to my dance partner for life. … Now I need a chiro session. "

Jonathan Scott didn't post any pictures of the party, but he did share a picture of Deschanel and wrote a happy birthday message in the caption. Scott called Deschanel a "beautiful human,quot; and thanked him for bringing joy and laughter to his life.

Deschanel posted a selfie on Instagram and told his 5.6 million followers that he was celebrating 40 years of being on the planet. She wrote that life is wonderful, and is grateful for the incredible people in her life. The actress also thanked her fans for her birthday wishes, and concluded her note by writing that her "heart is full."

Fans couldn't get enough photos, since every post by Deschanel and the Scott family has received hundreds of thousands of likes. Even celebrities have left comments on Deschanel's birthday, including Reese Witherspoon, Busy Philipps, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Qualley and Angela Kinsey.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott started dating in September 2019 after meeting while filming a segment of Carpool Karaoke for the Late Late Show with James Corden. The couple first joined a few weeks after she announced her separation from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Ad

Deschanel and Pechenik share two children, Elsie and Charlie.



Post views:

0 0