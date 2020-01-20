Zion Williamson on the way to the New Orleans Pelicans debut Wednesday night | NBA News

Zion Williamson, the NBA draft No. 1 selection last June, took a step, at least on paper, toward his New Orleans Pelicans debut.

And it is a good omen for the last step, still scheduled for Wednesday.

The Pelicans changed Williamson's status in the injury report for Monday's game at Memphis from & # 39; out & # 39; a & # 39; doubtful & # 39 ;, but that does not cast doubt on the plans announced to play on Wednesday when the Pelicans receive the San Antonio Spurs.

Teams generally change the status of a player's injury report from & # 39; out & # 39; to & # 39; available & # 39; in the course of some games as a player approaches his return, or in the case of former Duke star, his first appearance in the NBA.

Williamson is recovering from a meniscus surgery on his right knee in mid-October. Initially it was expected to lose between six and eight weeks, although the team has been preaching with great caution to prepare it.















Marc Spears believes that the New Orleans Pelicans will not risk taking Zion Williamson back until he is fully recovered from his knee injury.



In his only season at Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, and shot 68 percent from the floor in 33 games. In the Pelicans preseason, he averaged 23.3 points and shot 71.4 percent from the floor.

The Pelicans have won four of their last six games, but they are 16-27 and are in 12th place in the Western Conference, four and a half games behind Memphis Grizzlies in eighth place in the standings.

