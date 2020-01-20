Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

A ray of hope in Libya

General Khalifa Hifter, a rebel commander in Libya whose forces are besieging Tripoli, will meet today in Moscow with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in the hope that the general will embrace a permanent ceasefire agreement that was denied to sign. last week.

The meeting comes a day after more than a dozen international powers with competitive interests in Libya met in Berlin and called for a ceasefire, an arms embargo and "a political process led and Libyan property,quot; to end to a conflict that has infected for almost nine years.

But expectations remain low: on Sunday, when General Hifter's forces launched new attacks on Tripoli, he and the Libyan prime minister refused to spend time together in the same room.

