Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Your Monday briefing - The New York Times

General Khalifa Hifter, a rebel commander in Libya whose forces are besieging Tripoli, will meet today in Moscow with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in the hope that the general will embrace a permanent ceasefire agreement that was denied to sign. last week.

The meeting comes a day after more than a dozen international powers with competitive interests in Libya met in Berlin and called for a ceasefire, an arms embargo and "a political process led and Libyan property,quot; to end to a conflict that has infected for almost nine years.

But expectations remain low: on Sunday, when General Hifter's forces launched new attacks on Tripoli, he and the Libyan prime minister refused to spend time together in the same room.

Related: As Russia and Turkey play a more important role in trying to end the conflict, Europe is belatedly perceiving the implications of "a new Great Game, this time in North Africa, which is rapidly destabilizing its backyard," they write. our correspondents based in Brussels.

Isabel dos Santos, above the center, the richest woman in Africa and the daughter of the former president of Angola, often cut back the wealth of her country through decrees signed by her father. Global banks, subject to strict rules about politically connected clients, largely refused to work with their family.

But consulting companies easily accepted her business, and even agreed to take money from ghost companies linked to her and her associates. As a result, both facilitated and helped legitimize their efforts to capitalize on diamonds, oil and banks in a country affected by corruption.

Virus in China: Authorities reported a third death and more than 130 new cases related to a mysterious respiratory virus over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to about 200. While millions in China prepare to travel home for the New Year Lunar, some experts fear that the outbreak could be more severe than the government admits.

Rocket explosion: SpaceX intentionally exploded a spacecraft, with the blessing of NASA, after launching it from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as a way to test an escape feature for astronauts. The test can set the stage for SpaceX and Boeing to launch their first manned flights.

Over time, prize money and ranking points increased. The tournament went on to the third and fourth week of January and moved to Melbourne Park, which has since added two more retractable roofs. Those additions now seem prophetic.

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

– Miguel

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Today's backstory is based on the reports of Ben Rothenberg, who covers the Australian Open for The Times. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the campaign strategy of Bernie Sanders.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle and a clue: Point of a fable (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The New York Times reported from 159 countries in 2019

%MINIFYHTML6dc250ac0a209dc25e4b2549d8e4800312%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here