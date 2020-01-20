Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

A ray of hope in Libya
General Khalifa Hifter, a rebel commander in Libya whose forces are besieging Tripoli, will meet today in Moscow with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in the hope that the general will embrace a permanent ceasefire agreement that was denied to sign. last week.
The meeting comes a day after more than a dozen international powers with competitive interests in Libya met in Berlin and called for a ceasefire, an arms embargo and "a political process led and Libyan property,quot; to end to a conflict that has infected for almost nine years.
But expectations remain low: on Sunday, when General Hifter's forces launched new attacks on Tripoli, he and the Libyan prime minister refused to spend time together in the same room.
The difficult exit of Harry and Meghan
When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made the announcement that they planned to "withdraw,quot; from their royal duties, they said they hoped to forge a "new progressive role,quot; within the monarchy.
But low With a compensation agreement announced over the weekend, the couple will lose most of the royalty's privileges and benefits once they give up their full-time status and leave Britain for an uncertain future in Canada and the United States. It is a harder deal than the smooth exit they had imagined.
"I am very sad that I have come to this," Harry said of the agreement, which it codifies one of the most dramatic ruptures within the British royal family since King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry an American, Wallis Simpson.
Details: Harry and Meghan will give up public funding for their activities, abandon their royal designations and pay the more than $ 3 million they spent to restore their residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle. But for now, your website has retained references to "Your Royal Highness,quot; and "Your Royal Highness."
Quotable: Penny Junor, a real biographer, said the British royal family was "trying to avoid an entry and exit agreement, which doesn't work."
The arguments of political judgment take shape
President Trump The high-power legal team is expected to broaden its previous arguments today that the case against the president is legally and constitutionally invalid, and is driven by the desire to hurt him in the 2020 elections.
Democrats argued in a brief legal report on Saturday that Trump, through his pressure on Ukraine, had enlisted a foreign government to help him win reelection, then tried to hide his actions from Congress. And with the impeachment of the president's Senate dismissal scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Democrats are stepping up their demands for testimony and documents.
The problem with the five-star movement of Italy
The anti-establishment Five Star Movement of Italy, which won the highest vote in national elections two years ago, was supposed to revolutionize the country's politics. Now seems to be on the verge of a slow but irreversible collapse.
Five Star had a messy break with Matteo Salvini's far-right League party during the summer, and his ruling coalition with the center-left Democratic Party has not worked. The main problem, analysts say, is that Five Star failed to move from a vague protest movement to a government party that is willing to take clear positions.
Whats Next: In the elections in the regions of Emilia Romagna and Calabria later this month, the ascending Mr. Salvini "hopes to put a stake in the heart of the government," writes our head of the Rome office, Jason Horowitz.
Closer look: Last month Jason He described Luigi Di Maio, the Five Star political leader and the Italian Foreign Minister.
If you have 20 minutes, it's worth it
Helping to exploit Angola's wealth
Isabel dos Santos, above the center, the richest woman in Africa and the daughter of the former president of Angola, often cut back the wealth of her country through decrees signed by her father. Global banks, subject to strict rules about politically connected clients, largely refused to work with their family.
But consulting companies easily accepted her business, and even agreed to take money from ghost companies linked to her and her associates. As a result, both facilitated and helped legitimize their efforts to capitalize on diamonds, oil and banks in a country affected by corruption.
This is what is happening
Virus in China: Authorities reported a third death and more than 130 new cases related to a mysterious respiratory virus over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to about 200. While millions in China prepare to travel home for the New Year Lunar, some experts fear that the outbreak could be more severe than the government admits.
Rocket explosion: SpaceX intentionally exploded a spacecraft, with the blessing of NASA, after launching it from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as a way to test an escape feature for astronauts. The test can set the stage for SpaceX and Boeing to launch their first manned flights.
Snapshot: Above, a small clothing factory that was flooded by calls from widows seeking work in Aleppo, Syria. As the country's civil war progresses, there are more women in socially and religiously conservative areas. leave home and work for the first time.
And now for the backstory in …
The Australian Open
Given the possibility that clouds of smoke from forest fires burn the country, tournament officials say they may have to close the retractable roofs in three stadiums and restrict the game to the eight covered courts. The game started today.
The retractable roof in what is now Rod Laver Arena was a great attraction when it was new, in 1988. According to its designers, the goal was to allow the stadium to host concerts and sports in all seasons.
He also helped the Australian Open make the transition to one of the four major Grand Slam events of tennis.
When the event began in the early twentieth century, travel time for Americans and Europeans could be more than a month, so the game was largely limited to Australians and New Zealanders.
Even after the arrival of air travel, low prizes and dates around the Christmas holidays kept many players away. Chris Evert played the Australian Open only six times; John McEnroe five; Bjorn Borg once.
Over time, prize money and ranking points increased. The tournament went on to the third and fourth week of January and moved to Melbourne Park, which has since added two more retractable roofs. Those additions now seem prophetic.
