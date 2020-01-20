Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Viral disease spreads in Asia, fueling pandemic fears
The coronavirus that causes a new respiratory disease is now able to spread from person to person, said a leading Chinese scientist on Monday, as authorities reported a third death and doubled the number of cases from the previous day, even in Beijing and the south from China. the first time.
Cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.
Since hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Friday, public health officials are working to prevent a major outbreak. Some experts have suggested that there are probably many more cases of the disease than the Chinese authorities have revealed.
How Boeing's role in a fatal accident "was buried,quot;
When a Boeing 737 crashed near Amsterdam in 2009, killing nine people, the accident was attributed to Dutch pilots. But Boeing's mistakes also contributed, including its design choices and faulty safety assessments.
A review by The New York Times of the evidence of the 2009 accident, some of them previously confidential, It reveals striking parallels with the recent Boeing crashes that killed hundreds, and the resistance of a team of Americans, including Boeing and federal officials, to a full issuance of findings that were later relevant to the Boeing Max plane.
An expert commissioned by the Dutch Security Board to analyze the 2009 accident said "it represents such a sentinel event that it was never taken seriously." His study was never made public.
Comparisons: In the 2009 and Max accidents, the failure of a single sensor caused the systems to fail, with catastrophic results, and Boeing did not provide the pilots with information that could have helped them react to the malfunction.
Quotable: The Turkish Airlines accident "should have woken everyone up," said an aviation security expert.
The Times editorial board supports two candidates
The board, which is Separated from the newsroom, he announced that he is supporting Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Double backing is a deviation from the convention. The board says it is intended to address the "realistic,quot; and "radical,quot; models of the party.
While he argued that President Trump must be defeated, the board did not take a stand on what was the best path for Democrats, and wrote that both "justify serious consideration." Read the support here, which summarizes the issues and challenges of the upcoming elections. in November.
Background: The 15 board members met with nine candidates and published complete transcripts of their interviews.
Behind the scenes: The approval process has generally been opaque, but this year, our television show "The Weekly,quot; was invited. Our deputy editor of the editorial page explained the process and the decision to open it to the cameras.
Australia can't take a break
Thousands of people were left without power as The hail the size of a baseball hit the main cities in the southeast of the country in the last two days, the last turn in a summer of extreme weather.
Although a drought, along with the devastating wildfires it has fueled, is far from over, thunderstorms have hit Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.
Whats Next: Meteorologists warned that the storms would continue over the next few days. Heat and wind conditions are expected to return to many parts of New South Wales later this week.
If you have 20 minutes, it's worth it
Helping to exploit Angola's wealth
Isabel dos Santos, above the center, the richest woman in Africa, often cut back the wealth of her country through decrees signed by her father. Global banks, subject to strict rules about politically connected clients, largely refused to work with their family.
But global consulting firms embraced her business, helping her accumulate a fortune in a country plagued with corruption and park it abroad, according to a treasure trove of documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with The Times. The vast empire extends from Hong Kong to the USA. UU.
This is what is happening most.
India: As the country seeks to control foreign technology companies and international media, its leaders have pressured Jeff Bezos, owner of one of each: Amazon and The Washington Post.
How warm was your town? The scientists said 2019 was the second warmest year ever recorded, and an AccuWeather database of 3,500 cities worldwide showed that more than 80 percent experienced higher than normal average temperatures last year. See how your city compares.
China: The video of a pig being tied and pushed from an elastic tower in a theme park in Chongqing has caused outrage in a country where animal rights activism is a relatively new phenomenon.
Snapshot: Upstairs, lots of plastic trash outside Beijing. In an effort to fight waste, China is banning the use of disposable foam cutlery and non-biodegradable plastic bags in major cities by the end of this year, with broader prohibitions to follow.
What we are reading: This piece of Taste is about a family food specialty for only a small subset of Italian Americans. "It has come to my attention that some of you don't know the blessed first thing about lard bread," tweeted our food critic Pete Wells. "Max (Falkowitz) is here to guide you in the light of butter knowledge."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: The vegetarian skillet chili is one of those pantry meals that you will memorize. (Our Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter has more recommendations).
Read: Chilean poet Pablo Neruda helped save more than 2,000 refugees. Isabel Allende's latest book, "A long petal of the sea," imagine two of them.
Smarter life: Should you live without a suitcase when you travel or unpack your things? There are arguments for both.
And now for the backstory in …
Cocktails
One hundred years ago this month, the United States embarked on an official 13-year ban on the "manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors,quot; anywhere in the country.
Did not go well.
Smuggling liquor operations proliferated, as did illicit bars known as clandestine bars. And the drink of choice: the cocktail, which extended the hooch or disguised its sometimes bad flavors. The boom far exceeded the Ban. Sidecar, anyone?
Dave Wondrich, a beverage historian, located the source of the word "cocktail." In the second edition of his historical reconstruction of mixed drinks, "Imbibe!", He points out that potential horse sellers in England would give old or fallen specimens rectal doses of ginger to make them move for a younger and more youthful appearance. faster.
From there, it was only a short jump to the sparkling drinks that encouraged humans, at least at the beginning of their alcoholic incursions.
