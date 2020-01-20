Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Viral disease spreads in Asia, fueling pandemic fears

The coronavirus that causes a new respiratory disease is now able to spread from person to person, said a leading Chinese scientist on Monday, as authorities reported a third death and doubled the number of cases from the previous day, even in Beijing and the south from China. the first time.

Cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Since hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Friday, public health officials are working to prevent a major outbreak. Some experts have suggested that there are probably many more cases of the disease than the Chinese authorities have revealed.