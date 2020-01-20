WWE Worlds Collide 2020 date, start time, location, PPV cost, matches

The night before WWE Royal Rumble, the NXT and NXT UK brands will meet at WWE Worlds Collide 2020 on Saturday, January 25 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Brands will fight for bragging rights with each of the NXT and NXT UK superstars. Several championships will be at stake along with a great team of eight men between two dominant factions.

The card has already been announced, so here is everything you need to know about WWE Worlds Collide 2020.

What time does WWE Worlds Collide 2020 start?

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Tex.

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live Streaming: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 will air live on Saturday, January 25. The previous show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE Worlds Collide 2020, PPV cost

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 will be available for purchase on the WWE Network.

WWE Network is available on WWE.com or by downloading the application on certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

It costs $ 9.99 per month to register to watch WWE Network online.

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 match card

– Imperium (Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. The undisputed era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) in an eight-man team match.

– Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT women's championship

– Finn Balor against Ilja Dragunov

– Angel Garza vs. Isaiah "Swerve,quot; Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks in a Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT cruiserweight championship

– DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) against Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)