World cries the victims of an air crash in Iran | I ran

%MINIFYHTML307b76369f95421c0143a0204cf8406912% %MINIFYHTML307b76369f95421c0143a0204cf8406913%

"Our family is devastated," says Masoud Nikmam, the brother of a victim killed in the Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran.

The Ukrainian plane was hit by a missile shortly after it left Tehran for Kiev in Ukraine.

The majority of passengers were Iranians or citizens with dual citizenship, many of them students returning to their studies abroad or families returning to their homes after seeing relatives in Iran.

%MINIFYHTML307b76369f95421c0143a0204cf8406914% %MINIFYHTML307b76369f95421c0143a0204cf8406915%

Source: Al Jazeera News