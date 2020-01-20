Wolves approaching Daniel Podence, Leonardo Campana and Nelson Oliveira | Soccer news





Daniel Podence scored against Tottenham for Olympiakos in the Champions League this season

The wolves are making moves for Daniel Podence of Olympiakos, Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana and former Championship forward Nelson Oliveira.

The wolves are in talks with Olympiakos for the Prodence end with the Greek club that wants a figure of around £ 21.5 million for the 24-year-old.

He is a former teammate of Sporting Lisboa goalkeeper Rui Patricio, and would join a contingent of Portuguese players in Wolves that also includes Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao, Diogo Jota and Flavio Cristovao .

The wolves hope to sign a versatile striker and a striker in January with Podence able to play a series of positions.

The forward could be former Norwich, Nottingham Forest and reading forward Nelson Oliveira, who plays at AEK Athens.

Wolves are interested with AEK, which is believed to hold around £ 6 million for free.

Oliveira, 28, has scored 9 goals in 15 league games this season and would provide support for Raúl Jiminez.

The Midlands club is also about to complete an agreement for Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana.

Leonardo Campana in action for Ecuador during the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019

The 19-year-old is in the United Kingdom to finish the movement, which will be worth £ 300,000 plus additions from the Ecuadorian side Barcelona S.C.

Campana is expected to enter next to the U23 Wolves.