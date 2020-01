The base of Ain al-Asad is home to approximately 1,500 US and coalition soldiers.

US soldiers say the attack destroyed several facilities, but they had a warning. They had hours to prepare and transfer personnel, weapons and airplanes to fortified bunkers.

No one died or was injured in the attack.

Iran attacked al-Assad base in response to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an attack with US drones in Baghdad on January 3.

Source: Al Jazeera News